Galion and Bucyrus Police-April 12

Galion Police

April 11

2:25 p.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated in the 700 block of Harding Way West and James Roach was issued a citation for failure to yield.

4:17 p.m.-A resident in the 1500 block of Trachsel Place reported a child found a needle in the area while playing. Officers collected the needle for proper disposal.

6:25 p.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel with a child who fell off a bicycle in the 100 block of Orange Street.

7:02 p.m.-A disturbance in the 600 block of Grove Avenue was investigated.

7:48 p.m.-A report of a theft involving a mattress was investigated in the 700 block of South Boston Street.

9:44 p.m.-Officers assisted with an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue.

9:50 p.m.-A disturbance in the 500 block of First Avenue was investigated.

Bucyrus Police

April 11

8:46 a.m.- Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance in the 300 block of East Lucas Street.

9:22 a.m.- Jonathan L Shannon, 40, was arrested in the 200 block of South Walnut Street and charged with disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

12:29 p.m.- Officers made a welfare check in the 700 block of Wilbur Street.

1:21 p.m.- A report of possible debris on a building in the 100 block of North Sandusky Avenue was referred to the Bucyrus Fire Department.

1:27 p.m.- Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance in the 200 block of East Mary Street.

1:36 p.m.- Kurt J Allen, 22, Bloomville, was arrested in the 1300 block of East Mansfield Street and charged with disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

3:28 p.m.- David Sloan, 56, was arrested and charged with theft from Walmart. He was released pending a court appearance.

4:17 p.m.- A disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Road was investigated.

5:29 p.m.- Andrew Israel, 39, was arrested in the area of East and Oakwood and charged with disorderly conduct. He was also arrested on a Crawford County warrant. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

6:14 p.m.- A disturbance in the 800 block of Elm Street was investigated.

