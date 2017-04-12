Galion students help celebrate Herb Krichbaum’s life

GALION – Galion High School choral members joined past members of the GHS choir and Galion Community Chorus to celebrate the life of Herbert Krichbaum on Friday, April 7. The combined choral group performed the Hallelujah Chorus during the ceremony.

In 1955, Mr. Krichbaum began his career at Galion High School in charge of vocal music in the junior and senior high schools. After obtaining a master’s degree in vocal music education, he became the head of Galion’s Fine Arts Department, which included choirs, glee clubs, ensembles, soloist and elementary music programs.

“Following his retirement, Mr. Krichbaum would come to concerts and was very supportive of the choral program,” said Galion High School Director of Choirs Rick Walker. “I had the privilege to sit and talk with him for hours about the music program and how to keep it going and continue its success. It was an honor to share even a moment of his time and musical knowledge.”

Krichbaum retired from teaching in 1980, but remained active in the Galion community. He received many awards, including Galion Citizen of the Year and Rotarian of the Year. He was honored with a plaque commemorating his 30 years as Director of the annual Messiah performance, in 2000 became choir director emeritus of First United (now Christ United) Methodist Church and is a member of the Galion City School District Hall of Fame.

“I am incredibly proud of our students for volunteering to help celebrate the life of one of Galion’s finest educators,” said Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “Mr. Krichbaum’s positive impact on our choral programs is still evident today through the outstanding performances of our students and the leadership that Mr. Walker is providing.”