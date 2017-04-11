Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 11

Galion Police

April 10

12:44 a.m.-A report of several suspicious people at Heise Park was investigated.

10:08 a.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 500 block of Gill Avenue.

11:16 a.m.-An employee of Napa Auto Parts, 121 Harding Way West, reported a hydraulic jack stolen from the business.

12:47 p.m.-A resident in the 200 block of North Columbus Street reported finding a driver’s license and credit card. The items were turned over to police.

1:07 p.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated in the Harding Way East area at Sixth Avenue. Deborah Morrision was issued a citation.

4:28 p.m.-A female juvenile was reported missing from the 300 block of Third Avenue.

Bucyrus Police

April 10

8:57 a.m.-A Bucyrus Plaza resident reported her vehicle entered overnight and medications stolen.

9:49 a.m.-Officers made a civil standby in the 200 block of South Lane Street.

10:01 a.m.-A Home Circle resident reported her shed broken into.

10:26 a.m.-Officers attempted to serve a warrant.

10:29 a.m.-A Dudley Street resident reported being harassed.

11:49 a.m.-A report of an accident at Whetstone and Mansfield Streets was unfounded.

12:06 p.m.-Officers assisted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of Hill Street.

12:13 p.m.-A disturbance in the 1500 block of Woodlawn Avenue was investigated.

12:13 p.m.-Officers made a welfare check in the 300 block of Heritage Circle.

2:04 p.m.-Officers assisted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office in the 200 block of West Mary Street.

4:10 p.m.-Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance in the 400 block of Hopley Avenue.

4:13 p.m.-A private property accident report was taken in the 700 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

4:57 p.m.-A report of a person trying to buy drugs in the 400 block of North Sandusky Avenue was investigated. The person was not located.

5:41 p.m.-A disturbance in the area of Lane and Plymouth Streets was investigated.

5:54 p.m.-Officers met with a Family Dollar employee who warned a juvenile not to return to the store after the juvenile was caught shoplifting.

6:23 p.m.-Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of West Charles Street.

6:59 p.m.-A panic alarm was received from the 600 block of South Sandusky Avenue. Officers responded and found that a customer was being disruptive.

7:25 p.m.-An accident report was taken in the 600 block of Rogers Street.

8:16 p.m.-Officers responded to a report of unruly juveniles in the 1300 block of Whetstone Street.

8:44 p.m.-A dog bite report was taken in the 1700 block of Marion Road.

11:50 p.m.-A report of a man lying in the street at Oakwood Avenue and Cherry Lane was unfounded.

11:53 p.m.-Paul E Holmes, 32, was arrested in the 400 block of West Warren Street and charged with domestic violence. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held pending a court appearance.

April 11

3:07 a.m.-An Indian Creek resident requested extra watch reference someone knocking on her door all night long.

4:51 a.m.-Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 800 block of Elm Street.

5:34 a.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Warren and Wiley Streets was investigated.

