Hospice of Morrow County fundraiser April 22 at Cardington High School

CARDINGTON — The 25th “Hearts for Hospice” benefit dinner and auction is Saturday, April 22, at Cardington High School.

Tickets can be purchased for the buffet-style dinner at the Hospice of Morrow County office, 228 South St., Mount Gilead or online at https://hospicemorrowcounty.org

Meal tickets are $15. Kids 5 and younger eat free.

The program starts at 4 p.m., with dinner at 5 p.m. Advance tickets are required for the meal. Anyone can take part in the auction.

“An Evening of Elegance” is the theme for the event that includes a silent auction and a live auction.There also will be a 50/50 raffle and bake sale.

Organizers say the theme does not require the wearing of “fancy duds.” This is the only fundraising event hosted annually by Hospice of Morrow County.

Last year the community helped raise more than $40,000, which provides for local hospice care.

Donations of new or “like-new” merchandise, quality antiques and collectables/tickets, services, gift certificates, gift cards, baskets, etc can be brought to the Hospice office..