Tigers struggle vs. Ontario in doubleheader

ONTARIO — The season started well for the Galion Tigers baseball program. But, after a 3-1 start, the Tigers have dropped three straight, including a non-league doubleheader at Ontario on Saturday to fall to 3-4 in 2017.

The Warriors won Game 1 in dramatic fashion, 6-5.

Galion rallied for two runs in the visiting half of the seventh to knot up the score but, Ontario would walk-off with the victory with just one out in the bottom half of the frame.

The Tigers used three pitchers in the game. Garrett Kuns was the starter and went 2.1 innings, allowed one, walked three and struck out three in giving up two earned runs. Will Donahue worked the next three innings, surrendering two hits, three earned runs while also striking out and walking three. Ryan Talbott took the loss, putting in an inning of work, allowing a hit, a run and walking three batters.

Devin Baughn went 3/3 at the plate with three singles. Baughn scored twice and knocked in a pair of runs. Mitch Dyer was 2/5 with two singles and a run scored and Kuns had the other multi-hit game for Galion, going 2/4, both singles and scoring a run.

Mac Spears and Talbott both had singles for the Tigers, with Talbott’s scoring a run. Donahue had the only extra base hit, a triple and scored once. Cameron Payne received an RBI when he was walked.

Galion scored five runs on 10 hits and committed two errors while leaving 12 runners on base. Ontario had six runs on four hits, committed three errors and left five runners on the base path.

Ontario won Game 2, 4-1.

Ryan Utz took the loss on the mound, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing three hits, four runs (one earned) while walking three and fanning two. Payne worked the remainder of the game and struck out three while allowing just one hit.

Spears had a double, Galion’s only extra base hit, which drove in Kuns in the fourth inning. Talbott, Kuns, Donahue and Aaron Barnhart had singles for the Tigers.

The Tigers had five hits and three errors while leaving 11 on base. Ontario scored four runs on four hits, committed two errors and left six runners on base.

Galion will be back in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division action on Monday April 10 at Jonathan Alder. On Wednesday, the Tigers will look to capture a home league win against the North Union Tigers.

The Tigers are currently 1-2 in MOAC Red play.

Galion Inquirer | Photo courtesy Angie Utz Galion skipper Phil Jackson talks a little offensive strategy on Saturday as the Tigers battled Ontario in a non-league double header. The Warriors won both games. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Galion-boys-vs-Ontario.jpgGalion Inquirer | Photo courtesy Angie Utz Galion skipper Phil Jackson talks a little offensive strategy on Saturday as the Tigers battled Ontario in a non-league double header. The Warriors won both games.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]