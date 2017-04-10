Two triple winners for Galion at Shelby track invite

SHELBY — Galion produced seven champions, including two triple winners at Saturday’s Shelby Invitational track meet.

In the boys meet, Colin McCullough was the triple winner. He won the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle events in 15.39 seconds and 39.52 seconds, respectively. He also won long jump at 19-feet, 8.75-inches.

Marisa Gwinner was the three-time winner on the girls side, winning the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 7-inches and the long jump at 16-5.25. Gwinner is the meet record holder in the long jump with her attempt from last season at 5-8.5. Gwinner also was a member of the winning 400-meter relay team in 52.75 seconds, along with Lauren Huggins, Kerrigan Myers, and Jalyn Oswald

Harrison Ivy won the boys 400-meter dash in 51.77.

Ontario won the event on the girls meet with 98 points, followed by 2. Shelby- 94; 3. Perkins- 91; 4. Galion- 81; 5. Clear Fork- 48; 6. Sandusky- 46; 7. Franklin Heights and Mohawk- 45 each; 9. St.Peter’s- 33.50; 10. St.Paul- 33; 11. Mansfield Christian- 23; 12. Crestview- 19.50; 13. Bellevue- 13; 14. South Central- 12; 15. Wynford- 9 and 16. Plymouth- 8 points.

Myers was seventh in the 100-meter dash (13.52), sixth in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches) and third in the high jump (5-s”). Oswald finished in sixth in the long jump (14-1.5) and Huggins took eighth in the 400-meter dash (1:08.58).

Other individual placers for Galion were: Airyona Nickles, sixth in the 800-meter run (2:36.21); Sari Conner, fourth in the 1600-meter run (6:11.14); Bri Streib, sixth in the shot put (32-4) and second in the discus (109-11).

Gwinner, Oswald and Huggins joined Brooklyn Cosey to earn fourth in the 4×200 in 1:53.77. Nickles and Conner teamed up with Megan Zier and Ashlie Sallee to finish second in the 4×800 (11:03.21). The distance medley team of Zier, Danielle Manring, Nickles and Sallee was sixth 15:15.10.

Sandusky Perkins won the boys team title, with 172 points, followed by Shelby (93); 3. Crestview- 70; 4. Ontario- 65; 5. Sandusky- 63; 6. Galion-54; 7. Clear Fork- 49.50; 8. Wynford and Franklin Heights- 34 each; 10. Mohawk- 28.50; 11. St.Paul- 14; 12. Plymouth- 13; 13. St.Peter’s- 10 and 14. South Central- 2 points.

Harrison Ivy and McCullough joined Colbey Fox and Caleb Ivy to earn a third -lace finish in the 4×200 relay (1:34.05). Caleb Ivy finished eighth in the 100 in 11.86 seconds.

Noah Atkinson was fifth place in the discus with a heave of 120-6; and teammate Brett May was seventh (111-6). May was eighth in the shot put at 40 feet, 4 inches.

Next up for Galion is a tri-meet at Pleasant with Mount Gilead on Tuesday. On Thursday, the tracksters will be at Ontario for the Ontario Relays.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]