Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 10

Galion Police

April 7

5:29 a.m.-Stephen H. Barbely was issued a citation for a red light violation in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

9:11 a.m.-A domestic dispute in the 100 block of Easton Way was investigated.

9:55 a.m.-Clifford L. Daugherty, 50, Galion, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in the 100 block of Portland Way North.

11:46 a.m.-A report of a possible theft was investigated in the 100 block of Lutz Court.

1:16 p.m.-A domestic dispute in a vehicle was investigated in the 900 block of Bucyrus Road.

1:47 p.m.-A report of a shoplifter Dollar General was investigated.

5:18 p.m.-George M. Scott Jr., 43, Galion, was arrested in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court on a warrant.

11:14 p.m.-A Third Avenue resident reported receiving threatening phone calls.

11:17 p.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Grant Street. Gregg E. Bauer, 53, Galion, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center. EMS personnel assisted at the scene.

11:20 p.m.-A report of three males in the 700 block of Clay Street stealing items from residents’ properties was investigated.

April 8

12:22 a.m.-A report of a man dressed in black lurking around vehicles in the parking lot of Galion Community Hospital was investigated. Police were unable to locate the man.

12:17 p.m.-Officers assisted the county dog warden in the 200 block of Sherman Street.

12:43 p.m.-Kevin M. Young, 27, Galion, was arrested in the 200 block of Portland Way North for theft.

12:40 p.m.-A South Union Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

5:35 p.m.-A South Union Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

7:05 p.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

10:21 p.m.-A disturbance in the 700 block of Boyd Boulevard was investigated.

April 9

1:23 p.m.-Audrey Mattox was issued a citation for failure to control after the vehicle she was driving struck a light pole and knocked it down in the 600 block of Harding Way West.

2:39 p.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of First Avenue.

Bucyrus Police

April 7

10:30 a.m.- Officers checked a report of possible storm damage to a rooftop in the 100 block of North Sandusky Avenue. It was forwarded to the Service Safety Director’s office.

12:22 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 1200 block of East Mansfield Street.

2:11 p.m.- A report of identity theft was investigated in the 500 block of South Sandusky Avenue.

3:44 p.m.- Officers delivered a message to the 1000 block of West Mansfield Street assisting Bucyrus City Schools.

4:08 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served at the police department.

4:28 p.m.- A report of dogs running loose in the 900 block of Faustina Avenue was investigated. The gate was found to be unlatched and the dogs were placed back inside.

4:44 p.m.- A Bucyrus resident came to the police department to report fraudulent activity on his bank account.

5:06 p.m.- Officers checked the welfare of residents in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

5:40 p.m.- Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Sears Street.

7:19 p.m.- Officers spoke to a Bucyrus resident at the Police Department about a civil property issue.

8:31 p.m.- Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff deputies search an open building in the 1800 block of East Mansfield Street.

9:04 p.m.- Officers responded to a report of a disturbance near City Lot 3 and Kimberly Dauchenbaugh, 29, was arrested on an Ontario Police Department warrant. She was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to await relay to Ontario.

April 8

12:14 a.m.- A report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of South Sandusky Avenue was investigated.

12:34 a.m.- Officers assisted EMS at Bucyrus Estates.

1:53 a.m.- A report of a fight near City Lot 3 was investigated. None of the parties involved wanted to make a report.

2:17 a.m.- Edward Fuller, 43, was arrested during a traffic stop near West Perry and Jump Streets for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana and four warrants out of Crawford County. He was issued a court date for all charges and released to a family member.

4:45 a.m.- Officers responded to an accident in the 100 block of Wiley Street of a small gray Kia crashing into a house. The two occupants tried to run from the scene. A gas meter on the house was struck by the car and Bucyrus Fire and Columbia Gas responded to the scene. There were not any injuries but the car was disabled and towed from the scene. A 16-year-old male was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, underage consumption and cited for operating a motor vehicle without a license.

5:47 a.m.- A report of a young female walking in the 100 block of South East Street was investigated.

8:55 a.m.- A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Rensselaer Street was investigated.

10:12 a.m.- A report of a suspicious person in the 1600 block of Marion Road was investigated.

1:21 p.m.- A non-injury two vehicle accident was investigated at Spring and Charles Streets.

2:24 p.m.- Noah Johnson, 17, was reported missing from his home in the 400 block of Sheckler Street. Noah is a black male, 6’, 150 lbs. Foul play is not suspected.

2:48 p.m.- Officers spoke to a man in the area of Hillcrest and Southern Avenues after a report of suspicious activity.

3:38 p.m.- Officers spoke to residents in the 400 block of Union Street about their dogs running loose.

4:47 p.m.- A report of a disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Road was unfounded.

7:13 p.m.- Officers assisted a resident at Bucyrus Estates who reported being harassed.

7:30 p.m.- Officers responded to a private property collision that occurred in Walmart parking lot.

8:14 p.m.- A report of two people arguing in the 1600 block of Marion Road was investigated. A party involved was found to be yelling over losing his cell phone.

8:48 a.m.- A report of an open door to a shed in the 200 block of South Poplar Street was investigated. A caretaker was contacted and the door secured.

9:38 p.m.- A report of a vehicle driving in a field in the 1000 block of Tiffin Street was unfounded.

10:27 p.m.- A report of an odor of marijuana in the 800 block of Elm Street was unfounded.

10:41 p.m.- Officers assisted a State Trooper on a traffic stop on Ohio 4.

10:49 p.m.- A juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Woodlawn Avenue was investigated.

11:12 p.m.- Officers conducted a standby in the 400 block of East Irving Street.

11:41 p.m.- A report of an aggressive dog running at large in the 900 block of Faustina Avenue was investigated.

11:51 p.m.- A report of a disorderly male in the 200 block of West Warren Street was investigated.

April 9

1:19 a.m.- A report of a disorderly male at Bucyrus Plaza was investigated.

1:45 a.m.- Officers responded to a fight complaint in the 100 block of West Mansfield Street and Mark Powers, 30, was arrested for assault. He posted bond and was released with a court date.

2:52 a.m.- Officers responded to a non-fatal overdose in the 400 block of West Rensselaer Street and the person declined treatment.

2:54 a.m.- A report of loud music in the 200 block of Nauman Avenue was investigated.

2:56 a.m.- A hang up 9-1-1 call in the 500 block of Failor Avenue was from a minor verbal dispute.

3:44 a.m.- Officers responded to non-fatal overdose incidents involving two females in the 100 block of East Charles Street and the officers administered Nasal naloxone to revive the individuals.

10:06 a.m.- Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of West Rensselaer Street was a civil property dispute and the man got his things and left the area.

10:08 a.m.- A hit-skip collision involving a parked car was investigated in the Kroger parking lot.

12:18 p.m.- A report of a disturbance in the 300 block of West Mansfield Street was unfounded.

2:12 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a breaking and entering in the 500 block of West Perry Street.

6:21 p.m.- Officers checked the welfare of a child in the 1700 block of Marion Road.

6:31 p.m.- Officers assisted with a report of a man who fell on a sidewalk in the area of Kearsley Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

7:31 p.m.- Officers assisted Bucyrus Community Hospital personnel with a patient that caused a minor disturbance.

7:40 p.m.- Officers checked on a report of a noise disturbance in the 400 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

7:50 p.m.- Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 500 block of Failor Avenue.

9:26 p.m.- Officers checked for erratic drivers on mini bikes in the 800 block of Plymouth Street. They were not located.

10:23 p.m.- Officers assisted EMS in the 1100 block of South Walnut Street.

10:58 p.m.- Officers investigated a noise complaint from the 900 block of Maple Street and the resident was warned to keep the noise down or they would be cited.

April 10

12:37 a.m.- Officers made a welfare check on an apparently intoxicated pedestrian in the 700 block of South Sandusky Avenue.

1:08 a.m.- A report of two juveniles missing was received and they had snuck out of their house, but they were quickly located and taken home by a parent.

3:04 a.m.- A 911 hang up call in the 200 block of Ethel Street turned out to be a request for EMS and the caller declined transport.

