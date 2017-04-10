Galion advances in state coaches tennis tournament

LEXINGTON — On Friday, April 8, the Galion Tigers boys tennis team made up their originally scheduled match with Lima Central Catholic in the Coaches State Tournament.

Galion advanced in the tournament, winning 3-2.

The scoring began for the Tigers with Nic Oehler, playing at third singles. Oehler, who won 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles teams for Galion picked up the other two points.

At first doubles, Matt Sparks and Bryce Barnhart were victorious in three sets; 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Luke Eisnaugle and Alec Dicus won at second doubles, 6-2, 6-0.

Landon Rose dropped his match at first singles, 0-6, 1-6 and Tyler Harris lost at second singles, 2-6, 3-6.

Galion rolls Pleasant, 3-2

MARION — For the second time last week, Galion defeated Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foe Marion Pleasant.

After a clean, 5-0 defeat earlier in the week in Galion, the Tigers traveled to Marion and won 3-2. With the victory, Galion is 4-1 overall and 2-0 within the conference.

Matt Sparks played with a different doubles partner and still picked up a victory. This time it was Max Papenhausen.They won 6-3, 6-0. At second doubles, Tyler Harris and Bryce Barnhart cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win.

Tanner Amos, playing at first singles won 6-0, 6-1.

Lucas Conner dropped his match at second singles; 2-6, 3-6 and Landon Rose, at third singles, was defeated; 1-6, 2-6.

On Monday April 10, Galion will host the Mansfield Senior Tygers in a non-league contest. Tuesday brings a road trip to Caledonia for the Tigers as they meet up with MOAC foe River Valley. Another league match awaits Galion, this time against Harding at home on Thursday.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-5.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]