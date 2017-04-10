Early voting schedule for May 2 election

Staff report

BUCYRUS — Absentee ballots have arrived at the Crawford County Board of Elections for the May 2 general election.

You may vote at the board of elections:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 through April 14;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 17 through April 21;

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 24 through April 28;

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 29

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 1.

These issues or on the ballot:

CRAWFORD COUNTY — An additional tax for the benefit of Crawford County for the purpose of operating or capital expenditure CHILDRENS SERVICES necessary for the support of children services and the care aand placement of children at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.15 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 8 years, commencing in 2017, first due in calendar year 2018.

PLYMOUTH-SHILOH LOCAL Shall a levy renewing an existing levy be imposed by the Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District for the SCHOOL DISTRICT purpose of avoiding an operating deficit in the sum of $325,000 and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the ten mill limitation estimated by the County Auditor to average 3.7 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amoounts to $0.37 for each one hundred dollars of valuation , for a period of 5 years, commencing in 2017, first due in calendar year 2018.

The only primary race on the ballot is for Bucyrus City Council’s 1st Ward, where Republicans Bruce D. Truka is running against Cory M. Tyrrell

You may also apply by mail. Request a form or just write a letter giving your Crawford County address, where you want the ballots mailed, your date of birth, the last four digits of your Social Security number or your driver’s license number, the date of the election, and a statement that you are a qualified elector. Please sign your name.

Absentee balloting by mail ends Saturday, April 29 at noon.

Absentee balloting in person ends Monday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

The board of elections office will be open until 2 p.m. May 1 for absentee voting.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. on election day.

The Crawford County Board of Elections has moved across the street to 112 E. Mans field St. in the Lower Level of the County Administration Building.

For information, call 419-562-8721.

