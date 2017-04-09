Layland Electronics open for business

GALION — Since he was a little boy, Todd Layland has been interested in electronics and repairing them. Layland has now parlayed that passion into a business as he opened the doors this week to Layland Electronics, LLC.

His new business is at 130 Harding Way East.

Layland enjoys working with anything electronic.

“I have been doing computers for 23 years,” said Layland who is licensed, state-registered and insured.

He offers repair service for every type of electronic item, from smart phones to televisions to computers, laptops and tablets.

“I will also install servers at businesses and wireless service in homes,” he said, adding that he also does extended warranty repairs and service and data recovery.

Customers can bring their electronics to Layland for an evaluation, free of charge.

“I will assess the situation and let the customer know exactly what needs to be done and how much it will cost,” he said.

Layland said if people prefer him to come to their home to service their electronics, he is willing to do that.

“I will have to charge a fee to make the repairs at the customers home or business but I am willing to do that,” he said.

His new business carries some cables and chargers at his shop which once housed the Cycling Sports Center.

“I have been working on the store since the beginning of the year,” he said.

Layland said he enjoys helping people stay connected.

“When your computer is down or your smartphone is broken, people feel out of the loop with their friends and family. I enjoy helping them get connected again,” Layland said.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

House calls are by appointment.

For more information, call Layland at 419-219-9141, visit https://www.laylandelectronics.com or check out the shop’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/laylandelectronics.

Sarah Capretta | Galion Inquirer Todd Layland recently opened his new business, Layland Electronics, at 130 Harding Way East, and offers local residents an array of electronic repair services. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Todd-Layland-2-1.jpgSarah Capretta | Galion Inquirer Todd Layland recently opened his new business, Layland Electronics, at 130 Harding Way East, and offers local residents an array of electronic repair services.

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]