Special school board meeting Monday in Galion

GALION — Galion City Schools Board of Education will have two meetings this month, including a special meeting Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in the Galion City Schools Administrative Office.

The purpose of the special meeting is to have an executive session consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or to consider the investigations of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee or “regulated individual”.