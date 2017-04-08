Special school board meeting Monday in Galion

GALION — Galion City Schools Board of Education will have two meetings this month, including a special meeting Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in the Galion City Schools Administrative Office.
The purpose of the special meeting is to have an executive session consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or to consider the investigations of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee or “regulated individual”.
The second meeting is a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.