Posted on by

Special school board meeting Monday in Galion

, , , ,

GALION — Galion City Schools Board of Education will have two meetings this month, including a special meeting Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in the Galion City Schools Administrative Office. 

The purpose of the special meeting is to have an executive session consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or to consider the investigations of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee or “regulated individual”.

The second meeting is a regular meeting  on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the  Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:34 pm
Updated: 6:39 pm. |    

Special school board meeting Monday in Galion

Special school board meeting Monday in Galion
4:18 pm
Updated: 4:18 pm. |    

Portland Way North project means detours, driveway closures

Portland Way North project means detours, driveway closures
4:15 pm
Updated: 4:21 pm. |    

Krichbaum’s handiwork will keep paying dividends

Krichbaum’s handiwork will keep paying dividends
comments powered by Disqus