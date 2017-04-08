Crestline company’s bid accepted for South Street Commerce Center

Mosier Industrial Services will move its Mansfield Division to Galion

GALION — On Friday, the Galion Board of Control approved a bid lease for the South Street Commerce Center submitted by Mosier Industrial Services.

Mosier’s main office is on South Wiley Street in Crestline.

The company plans to move its Mansfield division to Galion for storage and a gradual build-up of machining operations.

Mosier will continue to operate its Crestline site.

The South Street Commerce Center is at 800 South St. The main building is 284,731 square feet, and the lease also includes all outbuildings and land.

Mosier will be allowed to sub-lease portions of the building.

The term of the lease is two years, with an option to purchase.

Mosier will pay $10,500 per month in rent and its bid to purchase the building was $1.008 million.

This is a triple net lease, meaning the tenant is responsible for paying all utilities and property taxes. Mosier is also required to provide at least 15 jobs for a period of five years.

“This is great for the city,” Mayor Tom O’Leary said. “We’re on the side of getting manufacturing going again in this country. A resurgence in manufacturing nationally could really make Mosier busy — there are very few machine tool businesses anymore.”

Mosier offers a variety of services, including steel fabrication and machining, crane rigging, and industrial plant demolition. It also has the capability to refurbish used equipment.

Chase Finney, a project estimator for Mosier, noted the company does many different kinds of work.

“The good thing is we’re not one thing so we can be flexible with our operations. And we definitely want to thank Gary (Frankhouse Jr.) and Tom (O’Leary) for making this happen. It’s been a good process,” he said.

Mosier has been a family-owned and operated company for more than 30 years.

According to the company’s website: “Mosier Industrial Services aims to be your preferred industrial partner. Heavy crane rigging, equipment and machinery relocation, heavy welding, light welding, steel fabrication, Millwright services, concrete work, plant demolition, plant decommission, machining services, you name it and Mosier Industrial has you covered. Our staff is trained and professional and our loyalty to them and our clients make Mosier Industrial a great choice for any need you might have. Thirty years of experience and highly trained staff gives us an advantage over the rest. Call 419-683-4000 and speak to one of us and see the difference Mosier Industrial Services offers.”

The company has been a Better Business Bureau accredited business since 2002, which means: “BBB has determined that Mosier Industrial Services Corporation meets BBB accreditation standards, which include a commitment to make a good faith effort to resolve any consumer complaints. BBB Accredited Businesses pay a fee for accreditation review/monitoring and for support of BBB services to the public.”

Next Generation Films, the previous tenant, moved out of the building March 31.

Mosier will begin moving in after a contract is signed.

