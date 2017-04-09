Bucyrus students are winners in regional art competition

BUCYRUS — The Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition is the premier student art competition in the state. Approximately 12,000 pieces of original artwork were entered at the regional level, from which approximately 2,500 were selected to move on to the state judging. From there, 300 pieces were selected for the

Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition and will be showcased at the James A. Rhodes Office Tower in Columbus.

Thirteen Bucyrus High School students had 24 pieces taken to Ontario High School for the District 2 Regional Judging. Danielle Predieri, Emmelia Bloomfield (2 pieces), Mariah Candel, Megan Zimmerman, Riley Moody (2 Pieces), Taryn Zeigler, and Victoria Adams had nine pieces selected from the regional judging to be

entered in the state judging. These students entered their artwork against nearly 900 other pieces from students

representing 25 different school districts.

“These seven students did an amazing job creating and preparing their artwork for the judging,” said High

School Art teacher Michael Striker. “I am proud of them for their dedication and hard work in creating their original pieces of art.”

The state judging was held at Hillard-Davidson High School.

While these students’ pieces were not selected among the 300 for display in the Columbus exhibition, their artwork is currently on display at the Mansfield Art Center until April 16.

“While the students’ artwork was not selected for the state exhibit, I am excited that they have their talents on display in Mansfield,” said Striker. “I am especially proud of these students for having their work taken to the next level of judging in this year’s Governor’s art show.”

To learn more about the Governor’s Art Show, visit www.govart.org.