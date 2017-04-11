Learn more about backyard conservation at April 22 sorkshop

BUCYRUS — A Backyard Conservation Workshop hosted by Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District will be at Bucyrus Public Library, 200 E. Mansfield St, on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The workshop will feature speakers covering topics like attracting birds and butterflies to your backyard, small space gardening and edible landscaping, as well as stormwater solutions, and what to recycle. Please register by April 15. This event is free and open to urban and rural homeowners.

For information, call 419-562-8280 ext. 3, email Diane Sand at [email protected] or visit www.crawfordswcd.