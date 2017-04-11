Posted on by

Learn more about backyard conservation at April 22 sorkshop

, , , , ,

BUCYRUS — A Backyard Conservation Workshop hosted by Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District will be at Bucyrus Public Library, 200 E. Mansfield St, on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The workshop will feature speakers covering topics like attracting birds and butterflies to your backyard, small space gardening and edible landscaping, as well as stormwater solutions, and what to recycle. Please register by April 15. This event is free and open to urban and rural homeowners.

For information, call 419-562-8280 ext. 3, email Diane Sand at [email protected] or visit www.crawfordswcd.

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:33 am
Updated: 2:35 pm. |    

Learn more about backyard conservation at April 22 sorkshop

Learn more about backyard conservation at April 22 sorkshop
12:35 pm
Updated: 12:45 pm. |    

Tigers struggle vs. Ontario in doubleheader

Tigers struggle vs. Ontario in doubleheader
9:27 am
Updated: 9:27 am. |    

Gallery: Galion vs. Ontario softball, April 8, 2017. Photos by Russ Kent

Gallery: Galion vs. Ontario softball, April 8, 2017. Photos by Russ Kent
comments powered by Disqus