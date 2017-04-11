Crawford SWCD fingerling fish sale through May 15

BUCYRUS — Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a spring fish sale through May 15. Spring is an ideal time to stock your pond because the weather and water temperatures are cooler. This reduces the handling stress on the fish, and you will have a more successful stocking with less mortality.

Species available are bluegill, largemouth bass, yellow perch, redear sunfish, koi, channel catfish, white amur, and fathead minnows. These fish were all hatchery raised in Ohio and recommended for our area. Don’t know what to stock your pond with, or how many? Contact the Crawford SWCD office and we can help you decide what species and stocking rate for your pond. Deadline for ordering is May 15. Pick up will be May 16 at 2 p.m. at the Crawford SWCD office.

For information, call 419-562-8280 ext. 3, or visit www.crawfordswcd.org .