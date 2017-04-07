Pioneer Career and Technology Center briefs

Pioneer Adult Diploma Program open house

SHELBY — Pioneer Career & Technology Center Adult Education is planning Open Houses for its Adult Diploma Program. Open Houses will be at four different locations:At the Crawford County Success Center our Open Houses will be: April 18 and April 28 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

At Morrow County JFS our Open House will be: April 19 from 2-5 p.m.

At the Galion Chamber of Commerce our Open House will be: April 20 from 1-4 p.m.

At Pioneer our Open Houses will be: April 25 from 3-4:30 p.m.

If you are over 22 and haven’t earned you high school diploma make sure to stop out! You will be able to find out more information, talk to students who have gone through the program and you can even register that day.

The Adult Diploma Program was specifically designed for the 1.1 million Ohioans age 22 or older who have not yet earned their high school diploma or GED. In this program, students can simultaneously earn their high school diploma and a career enhancement certificate in a high-demand field in as little as 12 months —at no cost.

For more information, call Pioneer Adult Education at 419-342-1100 or visit www.go2pioneer.com.

Pioneer to host free to the public Career/Job Fair

SHELBY- Pioneer Career and Technology Center will host a Career/Job Fair on Tuesday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the arena on its campus, 27 Ryan Road.

Employers participating are looking to fill positions in manufacturing, welding, construction, office clerical, distribution, healthcare, customer service and many more. Military representatives, business counselors, as well as educational resources will also be present.

This event is free to the public and job seekers should bring resumes and dress professionally.