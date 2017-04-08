Portland Way North project means detours, driveway closures

GALION — A section of Portland Way North will undergo road construction this summer.

Project Engineer Lyn Makeever explained the project area will begin immediately north of the Heise Park Lane intersection and continue north 900 feet, immediately before the Carter Drive intersection.

Construction will start at the south end and work north. The northbound lane will be reconstructed first. A thick gravel base will be installed with a four-inches overlay of concrete, which is the same as the Portland Way South project completed in early 2016. The concrete will have twice the lifespan of asphalt, Makeever said.

Additionally, 600 feet of sewer line will be replaced within the project area.

The road is not wide enough to keep two lanes of traffic open during construction. City officials had previously met with business owners within the project area to get feedback on which direction of traffic to allow. This section of Portland Way North will be open to northbound traffic only. Heavy trucks will use a state detour route — to be approved by the Ohio Department of Transportation — and local southbound traffic will need to use a local detour.

The goal is to begin the project the week of June 5 and have the road reopen by mid-August.

Bidding for the project will be considered by city council this month.

Other considerations

The main drive to the Galion City Schools campus will be shut down during the project. Drivers will need to use the Hesby Drive entrance.

The Cedargate Apartments will be accessible via the north drive only.

In order to better accommodate residents in the Timberlane subdivision, the city officials will work with Galion City Schools administrators to connect one of the dead-end streets to the school campus.

Both access points for Ralphie’s and the Alger Arms Apartments will be closed for part of the project. A temporary drive will be installed to connect to Heise Park Lane.

Galion Inquirer | Submitted photo This is an aerial map of the Portland Way North (Ohio 598) area involved in a road construction project to begin the week of June 5. Galion http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Project-map.jpgGalion Inquirer | Submitted photo This is an aerial map of the Portland Way North (Ohio 598) area involved in a road construction project to begin the week of June 5. Galion

Special to the Inquirer