Galion man gets 18 months, must repay $4,278

Staff report

BUCYRUS — A Galion man pleaded guilty to an amended theft charge in Crawford County Common Pleas Court this week.

Travis Tolar, 33, was originally charged with one count of theft, a third-degree felony, but pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony count of theft.

Judge Sean Leuthold sentenced Tolar to 18 months in prison and ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $4,278.12 to the elderly victim in his case.

A Bucyrus woman was sentenced to five years of community control after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

Angela R. Chatman, rural Bucyrus, pleaded guilty to the two charges and along with her probation, she must complete a drug and alcohol assessment and pay a $1,250 mandatory drug fine.

A Galion man was arraigned on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Donald C. Ray, 28, 414 Fairview Ave., pleaded not guilty to the charge and is being held at the Crawford County Justice Center on a $50,000 bond.

Travis Tolar http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Travis-Tolar.jpg Travis Tolar