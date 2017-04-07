Discounted light bulbs available at Liberty Farm

GALION — For a limited time, Galion electric customers can purchase discounted Greenlite LED light bulbs at Liberty Farm, Home and Garden, 222 S. Liberty St. Through the discounted price, the LEDs will be sold for $1. Discount available while supplies last.

LEDs last up to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs and can save you $90 or more over their lifetime, experts say. This discounted light bulb program is a result of a partnership between the City of Galion Electric Division and Efficiency Smart.

Efficiency Smart will also be raffling off one gift basket for Galion electric customers. The basket contains: LED lightbulbs, smart power strip, weather stripping, LED nightlight, low-flow shower head, and faucet aerators.

Beginning Monday, April 17, customers may fill out a registration card for a chance to win. Cards will be available at the Galion Utility Office, 115 Harding Way East. The winner will be notified by July 31.

For questions or more information, call Efficiency Smart at 877-889-3777 or visit www.efficiencysmart.org.

