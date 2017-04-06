Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 7

Galion Police

April 6

2:18 a.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of South Boston Street and James F. Martin was arrested for disorderly conduct.

2:49 a.m.-A report of two suspicious vehicles in the Gill Avenue and Heise Park Lane area was investigated.

8:36 a.m.-A West Atwood Street resident reported kitty litter dumped on her front porch.

9:09 a.m.-A report of a two-year-old boy in an alley in the 400 block of Grand Street was investigated. Officers located the child’s residence and spoke with the mother.

10:41 a.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated in the 200 block of Harding Way East.

12 p.m.-A driver’s license found in the 400 block of Libby Lane was turned over to police.

1:10 p.m.-Officers investigated a possible drug overdose in the 900 block of Charles Street.

1:30 p.m.-A Lutz Court resident reported being harassed by a relative.

3:44 p.m.-Cliff Daugherty was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Portland Way North.

4:52 p.m.-A report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

8:50 p.m.-A custody issue was mediated by officers in the 800 block of Maple Heights Drive.

Bucyrus Police

April 6

9:56 a.m.-A report of tires being dumped in the area of Dean and Schaber Streets was investigated.

11:26 a.m.-A person reported his vehicle vandalized while in the 600 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

11:32 a.m.-A report of kids loitering at Harmon Park was investigated. The kids were gone upon officer’s arrival.

1:04 p.m.-Officers took an accident report at the intersection of Hopley Avenue and Washington Street.

1:24 p.m.-A report of a person entering a vehicle in the 300 block of South Poplar Street was investigated. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.

2:36 p.m.-A resident at Bucyrus Plaza requested officers remove an unwanted person from her apartment.

3:49 p.m.-Officers spoke with a person at the station experiencing mental issues.

3:58 p.m.-A resident in the 300 block of Jump Street reported items stolen from her vehicle and her basement.

4:05 p.m.-Charles Reese, 53, was arrested for violating a civil protection order. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

4:14 p.m.-A report of loud music in the 500 block of Prospect Street was investigated.

4:26 p.m.-Officers delivered a jail release notification to a resident in the 600 block of East Warren Street.

6:24 p.m.-A private property accident at the Bucyrus Secondary School was investigated.

10:03 p.m.-Officers assisted the dog warden with a loose dog in the 700 block of Beverly Drive.

10:42 p.m.-Officers responded to an injury accident in the area of South Sandusky and East Beal Avenues.

April 7

4:06 a.m.-A report of a domestic issue at Bucyrus Plaza was investigated.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_k13136421-3.jpg