Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-April 7

Galion Police
April 6
2:18 a.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of South Boston Street and James F. Martin was arrested for disorderly conduct.
2:49 a.m.-A report of two suspicious vehicles in the Gill Avenue and Heise Park Lane area was investigated.
8:36 a.m.-A West Atwood Street resident reported kitty litter dumped on her front porch.
9:09 a.m.-A report of a two-year-old boy in an alley in the 400 block of Grand Street was investigated. Officers located the child’s residence and spoke with the mother.
10:41 a.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated in the 200 block of Harding Way East.
12 p.m.-A driver’s license found in the 400 block of Libby Lane was turned over to police.
1:10 p.m.-Officers investigated a possible drug overdose in the 900 block of Charles Street.
1:30 p.m.-A Lutz Court resident reported being harassed by a relative.
3:44 p.m.-Cliff Daugherty was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Portland Way North.
4:52 p.m.-A report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of Harding Way East was investigated.
8:50 p.m.-A custody issue was mediated by officers in the 800 block of Maple Heights Drive.
Bucyrus Police
April 6
9:56 a.m.-A report of tires being dumped in the area of Dean and Schaber Streets was investigated.
11:26 a.m.-A person reported his vehicle vandalized while in the 600 block of North Sandusky Avenue.
11:32 a.m.-A report of kids loitering at Harmon Park was investigated. The kids were gone upon officer’s arrival.
1:04 p.m.-Officers took an accident report at the intersection of Hopley Avenue and Washington Street.
1:24 p.m.-A report of a person entering a vehicle in the 300 block of South Poplar Street was investigated. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.
2:36 p.m.-A resident at Bucyrus Plaza requested officers remove an unwanted person from her apartment.
3:49 p.m.-Officers spoke with a person at the station experiencing mental issues.
3:58 p.m.-A resident in the 300 block of Jump Street reported items stolen from her vehicle and her basement.
4:05 p.m.-Charles Reese, 53, was arrested for violating a civil protection order. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.
4:14 p.m.-A report of loud music in the 500 block of Prospect Street was investigated.
4:26 p.m.-Officers delivered a jail release notification to a resident in the 600 block of East Warren Street.
6:24 p.m.-A private property accident at the Bucyrus Secondary School was investigated.
10:03 p.m.-Officers assisted the dog warden with a loose dog in the 700 block of Beverly Drive.
10:42 p.m.-Officers responded to an injury accident in the area of South Sandusky and East Beal Avenues.
April 7
4:06 a.m.-A report of a domestic issue at Bucyrus Plaza was investigated.