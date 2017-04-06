Galion City Schools unveil new school bus tracker app

GALION — Galion City Schools has introduced a new mobile app called “Here Comes the Bus,” that allows parents and families in the district to track their child’s school bus daily.

The app uses GPS signals to let parents see where their child’s bus is in real time.

The free app works on phones, tablets and computers, and parents can track the bus in the morning and afternoon.

“This is a service we need to provide to our parents and families to provide them with real-time information on their child’s bus location every morning and afternoon,” said Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “It also should increase the student safety when waiting for their bus in the morning, as well as their safety after school when the bus is dropping them off at home.”

The free mobile app provides parents with real-time data of the location of their child’s bus without leaving the house.

Parents determine a “Zone,” and receive alerts when the bus enters the predetermined “zone” every school day at pickup and drop off.

“The app also provides real-time data for the school district,” said Grubbs. “It will allow for a better customer service experience between the district and our families because families will know the exact location and timing of their child’s bus every school day.”

Parents and families can download the mobile app on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. They can also visit https://herecomesthebus.com/getting-started to register on their computer. Parents and families should have received paperwork detailing how to sign up for the service the week of April 3. If you did not receive the information, please contact your child’s school or call the district’s Transportation Department at 419-468-3676 ext. 11022. For more information about the “Here Comes the Bus” app, please visit www.herecomesthebus.com.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Here-Comes-the-Bus-app.jpg