Galion and Bucyrus Police-April 6

Galion Police

April 5

3:16 a.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Grant Street was investigated.

3:16 a.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Harding Way West was investigated and Taylor E. Painter was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to reinstate license and underage consumption. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Zeger’s Auto Recycling Plus.

5:58 a.m.-A report of someone riding a skateboard in the middle of the street in the 800 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

8:28 a.m.-A report of an erratic driver in the Portland Way North and Carter Drive area was investigated.

9:26 a.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel and the county coroner in the 100 block of Lutz Court.

9:48 a.m.-A credit card that was found in the parking lot at the Whistle Stop was turned over to police.

12:26 p.m.-A Second Avenue resident reported being harassed.

12:30 p.m.-A report of a raccoon in the engine compartment of a vehicle in the 400 block of Libby Lane was handles.

1:56 p.m.-A report of a raccoon in a flower bed in the 700 block of South Street was handled by an officer that removed the animal from the area.

2:10 p.m.-A report of a suspicious man at Amann’s Reservoir was investigated.

3:01 p.m.-A report of a person going door-to-door begging for money was investigated in the Eighth Avenue area.

3:13 p.m.-A report of a landlord-tenant dispute in the 300 block of East Parson Street was investigated.

4:14 p.m.-A report of a man causing damage to his neighbor’s property was investigated in the 1200 block of East Walnut Street.

8 p.m.-A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 1100 block of North Market Street.

10:09 p.m.-A Libby Lane resident reported being harassed by a family member through Facebook.

Bucyrus Police

April 5

7:48 a.m.- Cody G Russell, 23, was cited for reckless operation after officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the Friendship Bridge parking lot. A tow truck responded to extract the vehicle.

9:54 a.m.- Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 1500 block of North Sandusky Avenue at the Knights Inn for a fire call.

10:45 a.m.- Officers responded to a domestic complaint of a person unwelcome at a residence. Charles Lewis, 37, was arrested on a Richland County warrant in the 1100 block of Teddy Avenue. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center pending transport to Richland County.

11:44 a.m.- A private property collision report involving hit-skip of a parked car was taken in the 600 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

12:24 p.m.- Officers responded to an injury accident in the 1200 block of North Sandusky Avenue. A northbound vehicle struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. A citation was issued and the vehicle’s occupants were taken to Bucyrus Community Hospital for treatment of injuries and their vehicle was towed.

3:06 p.m.- A theft report was taken in the area of Bucyrus Plaza.

3:25 p.m.- A report of a crowd was investigated at Harmon Park and the people had dispersed.

4:22 p.m.- Officers assisted with an unruly juvenile in the 1000 block of East Mansfield Street.

5:02 p.m.- A traffic hazard was removed from the roadway in the 300 block of Plymouth Street.

5:15 p.m.- A theft report was taken in the 500 block of East Mansfield Street. People known to the complainant reportedly visited at an apartment and left having pilfered meat.

5:26 p.m.- A report of unsupervised juveniles was made in the 100 block of Stetzer Road. The call was unfounded.

6:18 p.m.- An abandoned bicycle found in the 200 block of East Rensselaer Street, a blue Huffy Stone Mountain bike, was brought to the police department.

6:19 p.m.- A report of suspicious people in the 200 block of North Sandusky Avenue was investigated.

6:23 p.m.- A disturbance by a store patron in the 100 block of East Charles Street was investigated.

6:28 p.m.- A vandalism report was investigated in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

7:01 p.m.- Officers assisted with a vehicle lock-out in the 500 block of South Spring Street. Malik Mills, 21, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant. He was issued a court date and released.

7:05 p.m.- A traffic complaint of peeling tires was investigated in the area of Woodlawn and McKinley Avenues.

7:07 p.m.- A traffic complaint was investigated in the 900 block of Reid Street and the vehicle owner reported the parked vehicle was struck when it was on the Wal-Mart lot Wednesday.

8:33 p.m.- Officers investigated a hit-skip accident in the West Warren Street area and the vehicle causing the minor non-injury crash was located on West Mansfield Street.

10:56 p.m.- Tiffany Taylor, 36, was arrested for menacing. She was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for an appearance in court.

April 6

3:12 a.m.- A resident in the 800 block of Beverly Drive reported hearing noises outside and it was very windy but otherwise quiet in the area.

5:28 a.m.- A resident in the 900 block of Earl Street reported people yelling and throwing things.

