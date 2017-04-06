Children’s museum in Mansfield earns top honor

MANSFIELD — The Little Buckeye Children’s Museum in Mansfield has been named “Institution of the Year” by the Ohio Museum Association.

“It is thrilling and humbling to receive such a prestigious award from the Ohio Museum Association. We have experienced tremendous growth in the past two years with new exhibits and over 50,000 visitors yearly to the museum,” said Fred Boll, executive director of the museum on West Fourth Street near Richland Carousel Park.

This statewide award recognizes outstanding institutional accomplishments in the field of Ohio museums.

The Mansfield museum was chosen for this award out of all members of the Ohio Museum Association, which includes the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, COSI, Duke Energy Children’s Museum, Cleveland Art Institute, and others.

“It is an astounding honor and a privilege to be included among the biggest and the best museums in the state,” said Jason Guilliams, board president of the museum. “Little Buckeye has been a leader in the revitalization of downtown Mansfield by adding over $2.5 million in yearly economic impact.”