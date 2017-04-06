Early voting has opened for May 2 election

BUCYRUS — Absentee ballots have arrived at the Crawford County Board of Elections for the May 2 general election.

You may vote by coming into the office during these hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 through April 14;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 17 through April 21;

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 24 through April 28;

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 29

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 1.

You may also apply by mail. Request a form or just write a letter giving your Crawford County address, where you want the ballots mailed, your date of birth, the last four digits of your Social Security number or your driver’s license number, the date of the election, and a statement that you are a qualified elector. Please sign your name.

Absentee balloting by mail ends Saturday, April 29 at noon.

Absentee balloting in person ends Monday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

The board of elections office will be open until 2 p.m. May 1 for absentee voting.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. on election day.

The Crawford County Board of Elections has moved across the street to 112 E. Mans field St. in the Lower Level of the County Administration Building.

For information, call 419-562-8721.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Election-Ahead.jpg