MOUNT GILEAD — A benefit effort called Missy’s Hoops for Hope is scheduled Feb. 11 at Northmor High School.

It will take place before and after the girls basketball game against Mount Gilead.

A spaghetti dinner and auction is a benefit for Missy Boggs and begins at noon.

The on-court action begins at 1 p.m.

Team members will be recognized that day, too.