Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Feb. 3

Galion Police

Feb. 2

12:24 a.m.-A disturbance in the 300 block of Third Avenue was investigated.

6:46 a.m.-A welfare check was conducted in the 900 block of Wagner Avenue.

9:40 a.m.-A purse that was found in the roadway on Ohio 61 was turned over to police.

10:43 a.m.-A resident reported losing a significant amount of money in a Mystery Shopper scam.

1:34 p.m.-A report of a drunk man staggering in the 200 block of Portland Way North led to the arrest of Gary Fox for disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held until sober.

3:07 p.m.-Pills found on a Galion City Schools bus were turned over to police.

6:38 p.m.-A disturbance in the 100 block of East Payne Avenue was investigated.

6:46 p.m.-A report of a women shoplifting at Moto Mart is under investigation.

Bucyrus Police

Feb. 2

10:47 a.m.- Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance personnel in the 500 block of Wedgewood Court with a medical alarm.

11:47 a.m.- An accident was investigated in the 1700 block of Hopley Avenue. A speed limit sign was damaged.

12:07 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 1400 block of Cullen Avenue.

2:23 p.m.- A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.

2:42 p.m.- A report of identity theft was taken in the 200 block of South Lane Street.

2:48 p.m.- A neighborhood disturbance between residents at Waterford Glen was reported at the police department.

3:13 p.m.- A two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1300 block of East Mansfield Street.

3:59 p.m.- Chandler Lust, 18, was arrested on Whetstone Street on a Crawford County warrant. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

4:15 p.m.- Officers attempted to locate a missing juvenile.

4:57 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served in the 900 block of Earl Street.

4:58 p.m.- Officers assisted a person experiencing mental problems.

5:06 p.m.- Officer disposed of a syringe located in the 400 block of West Warren Street.

6:09 p.m.- A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Irving Street.

6:46 p.m.- A resident in the 100 block of Emerson Street reported being assaulted.

7:36 p.m.- One income tax summons was issued at the police department.

8:22 p.m.- Missing juvenile Cheyenne Woods was located in the 500 block of South Spring Street and released to her parents.

8:30 p.m.- A resident in the 900 block of South East Street reported his 16-year-old son missing. He later returned home.

Feb. 3

12:40 a.m.- Four income tax summons and a written traffic warning were issued in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.

1:07 a.m.- Officers responded to a 911 call for assistance in the 400 block of North Walnut Street. Robert Sugden Jr, 45, was arrested for domestic violence. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

2:54 a.m.- A resident at Bucyrus Plaza reported an item stolen from her apartment and the matter was unfounded when the missing item was located.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_k13136421-2.jpg