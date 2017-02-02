Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Feb. 2

Galion Police

Feb. 1

1:34 a.m.-A report of loud music in the 400 block of Third Avenue was investigated.

2:57 a.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Erie Street was investigated.

12:01 p.m.-A hit-skip accident was investigated in the Public Square area.

3:20 p.m.-A Maple Heights Drive resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

5:27 p.m.-A report of a suspicious man in the 600 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

9:45 p.m.-A report of a missing juvenile was investigated in the 300 block of Dawsett Avenue.

10:51 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the South Street area was investigated.

Bucyrus Police

Feb. 1

12:53 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 900 block of South Sandusky Avenue.

1:15 p.m.- A domestic disturbance in the 900 block of South Sandusky Avenue was mediated.

4:35 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve tax paperwork in the 900 block of Hull Avenue.

4:50 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve tax paperwork in the 900 block of Faustina Avenue.

5:22 p.m.- One income tax summons was served at the police department.

5:40 p.m.- A report of a suspicious person in the area of Nora and East Streets was an AEP worker making contact with customers in the area.

5:59 p.m.- A resident on Mader Drive reported receiving a phone scam.

6:30 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served on Tiffin Road.

7:05 p.m.- Officers attempted to make contact in the 600 block of South Walnut Street for Richland County Sheriff Office. The residence was vacant.

7:08 p.m.- A reportedly suspicious male in the 1600 block of Marion Road was investigated.

7:43 p.m.- One income tax summons was served in the 300 block of Kramer Avenue.

8:53 p.m.- A disturbance in the 100 block of River Street was unfounded.

9:09 p.m.- Officers responded to Walmart after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot. Quintin Ramirez, 25, was arrested on two warrants out of Washington County. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to await extradition. Sean Haverty, 26, was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Chrystal Knighten, 23, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug abuse instruments. Christopher Meadows, 24, was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. They were all taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for a court appearance.

10:00 p.m.- An intoxicated male located in the 100 block of North Lane Street was released to a sober adult.

10:46 p.m.- A 15-year-old girl, Cheyenne Woods, was reported missing. She is 5’3” tall, 150lbs., black/brown hair with nose and ear piercings. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray Timberlands and black Aeropostal. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006.

11:29 p.m.- Officers mediated a dispute between neighbors in the 500 block of South Poplar Street.

11:44 p.m.- A resident in the Beverly Drive area reported suspicious activity in the area and nothing was discovered.

Feb. 2

12:09 a.m.- Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle parked behind Whetstone Plaza and the person was using Wi-Fi.

1:01 a.m.- Officers checked on two reportedly suspicious people in the 100 block of Plymouth Street.

1:58 a.m.- Officers delivered a message for Mansfield Police Department in the 100 block of West Irving Street.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_k13136421-1.jpg