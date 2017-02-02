Crawford County Municipal Court convictions-Feb. 2

Jaden M. Claypool, 22, Mansfield, possession of controlled substance, fined $378 with $150 suspended.
Brand M. Villars, 38, Bucyrus, disorderly conduct, fined $365, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended.
Christopher J. Funscheon, 56, Youngstown, disorderly conduct, fined $165.
Michael R. Workman, 41, Galion, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $581, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended; operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $761, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 165 suspended.
Zachery A. Truesdale, 24, Lima, driving under suspension, fined $240.
Amy T. Miller, 50, Lexington, driving under suspension, fined $190; driving under suspension, fined $100.
Kara L. Burns, 27, Galion, theft, fined $239, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 24 suspended.
Tyler M. Wireman, 21, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $100; driving under suspension, fined $339, sentenced to three days in jail; failure to control, fiend $25.
Jessica L. Hickman, 29, Crestline, disorderly conduct, fined $290.
Richard C. Meck, 41, Galion, disorderly conduct, fined $390, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended; obstruction of official business, fined $240, sentenced of 60 days in jail with all suspended.
Veronica A. Moore, 21, Galion, assault, fined $290, sentenced to 90 days in jail with all suspended.
Shane M. Piatt, 41, Galion, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $615, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 87 suspended.
Joshua M. Ute, 21, Galion, menacing, fined $465, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended; theft, fined $310, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.
Devon T. Strader, 24, Mansfield, driving under suspension, fined $240; driving under suspension, fined $285.
Paul B. Campbell, 40, Crestline, drug paraphernalia, fined $280, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.
Jordan C. Hood, 21, Columbus, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $615, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.
Joseph S. Rosella, 21, Mount Gilead, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, fined $180; possession of drug abuse instruments, fined $50.
Joshua L. Harris, 43, Indiana, driving under suspension, fined $240.
Daja C. Clark, 21, Crestline, no operator’s license, fined $250, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 25 suspended.
Tony C. Frazier Jr., 25, Bucyrus, speeding, fined $523, sentenced to 10 days in jail with all suspended.
Stanley E. Hunt, 27, Bucyrus, open container, fined $180.
Michael D. Lawhun, 29, Bucyrus, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fined $180; possession of marijuana, fined $50.
Timothy J. Monk, 51, Bucyrus, operating a vehicle under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 174 suspended.
Joshua W. Smith, 27, Bucyrus, possession of drug abuse instruments, fined $298, sentenced to 90 days in jail with all suspended.
Justin M. Howell, 31, Bucyrus, no motorcycle endorsement, fined $190.
Jamie L. Amore, 5, Crestline, domestic violence, fined $299, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.