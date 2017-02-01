Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Feb. 1

Galion Police

Jan. 31

3:23 a.m.-Jeffrey A. Oxer was arrested at the police department on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear. He was issued a court date and released.

9:26 a.m.-A landlord-tenant dispute was investigated in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

3:11 p.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 400 block of Sherman Street. Sherry M. Brooks was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

6:35 p.m.-Officers attempted to serve a misdemeanor warrant in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.

7:44 p.m.-A Galion resident reported being harassed by someone she knows.

10:38 p.m.-Pamela Douglas was issued a citation for driving under suspension in the 8000 block of Ohio 309.

Bucyrus Police

Jan. 31

9:17 a.m.- Officers spoke to a woman regarding domestic problems in the 500 block of Martin Avenue.

9:22 a.m.- An income tax summons was served in the 1200 block of High Street.

10:34 a.m.- Officers responded to a crash in the area of South Sandusky Avenue and Marion Road.

10:46 a.m.- Officers attempted to locate a man in the 800 block of Rogers Street.

11:21 a.m.- A resident in the 300 block of West Charles Street reported a cement bench stolen.

11:40 a.m.- Officers conducted a civil standby in the 1700 block of Whetstone Street.

12:34 p.m.- Joseph Eldridge, 33, Bucyrus, was arrested on a warrant out of Ontario. He is being held for Ontario authorities.

12:42 p.m.- Officers investigated a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.

2:10 p.m.- An income tax summons was served at the police department.

3:21 p.m.- A Bucyrus resident came to the police department to report threats she had received from someone she knows.

4:11 p.m.- One income tax summons was served at the police department.

4:14 p.m.- A Bucyrus resident brought his unruly juvenile to the police department to speak with an officer.

5:06 p.m.- Three income tax summons were served in the 200 block of East Lucas Street.

5:48 p.m.- A resident in the 300 block of James Street reported receiving messages he believes to be a phone scam.

6:09 p.m.- A resident in the 200 block of South Lane Street reported items stolen from his residence. It turned out to be a civil property issue with a roommate.

7:45 p.m.- A report of two suspicious vehicles at Walmart was checked and they had left the area.

8:55 p.m.- A Bucyrus resident wanted information about unauthorized use of her vehicle.

9:03 p.m.- Officers spoke to a Bucyrus resident at the police department about a disturbance over property.

9:15 p.m.- A domestic disturbance in the 500 block of South Poplar Street was mediated.

Feb. 1

12:07 a.m.- Officers assisted a person experiencing some personal issues.

2:02 a.m.- Officers assisted EMS in the 1100 block of East Warren Street.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_k13136421.jpg