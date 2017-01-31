Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 31

Galion Police
Jan. 30
5:54 a.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue.
9:48 a.m.-A report of possible welfare fraud was investigated in the 200 block of Grove Avenue.
11:06 a.m.-A decorative tree was reported stolen in the 100 block of Harding Way East.
3:14 p.m.-A report of a fight on Heise Park Lane was investigated.
4:14 p.m.-William C. Doss was issued a citation for expired tags on Portland Way South.
5:50 p.m.-Nathaniel S. Bryant was arrested for theft in the 100 block of South Riblet Street.
6:23 p.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 700 block of Harding Way West.
8:23 p.m.-A resident reported being threatened by someone she knows.
9:13 p.m.-Jonathan L. Lemasters was issued a citation for expired tags in the 300 block of Harding Way West.
Bucyrus Police
Jan. 30
9:20 a.m.- An income tax summons was served at the police department.
10:33 a.m.- An income tax summons was served at the police department.
11:34 a.m.- Officers took a theft report in the Bucyrus Plaza area.
12:59 p.m.- Officers spoke to a woman regarding a possible theft in the 500 block of Wedgewood Court.
2:46 p.m.- Officers spoke to a person at the police department about an ongoing domestic situation.
2:56 p.m.- Officers delivered a jail release notification in the 200 block of East Warren Street.
3:03 p.m.- Officers delivered a jail release notification in the 400 block of West Warren Street.
5:06 p.m.- A report of a juvenile shooting a BB gun in the area of Wilbur Street was unfounded.
5:54 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve a warrant on South East Street.
6:16 p.m.- One income tax summons was served at the police department.
7:14 p.m.- A report of a suspicious male in the area of Poplar and Charles Streets was a person that was waiting on a ride that did not show.
7:55 p.m.- A domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Pleasant Hill Drive was a verbal disagreement about a phone.
9:06 p.m.- A report of an erratic driver headed into town on Marion Road was checked and no violations observed.
11:31 p.m.- Officers mediated a domestic issue in the 500 block of East Warren Street.
11:35 p.m.- Officers responded to Failor Avenue for a disturbance and Jason Nelson, 33, was arrested for domestic violence. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to await a court appearance.