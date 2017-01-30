Parent-teacher conferences Feb. 7 for Galion students

GALION — Galion City Schools will have winter parent-teacher conferences for kindergarten through 12th-grade students Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Conferences for students in grades 6 through 12 will be scheduled every 15 minute. Parents aren’t required to attend, but their presence is highly encouraged. The Middle School and High School conference are from 3-7 p.m. Feb. 7.

The Primary School and Intermediate School schedule conferences are Feb. 7 from 4-8 p.m., ever 15-20 minutes. Teachers will share the progress of the students, things they’ve been doing in the classroom as well as tips on how to support the student at home. Parents are encouraged to bring questions they may have regarding their child’s education.

“Conferences give parents another opportunity to communicate with the teacher about their child’s progress,” said Superintendent Jim Grubbs, “as well as what can be done at home to help their child be successful in the classroom.”

Primary and Intermediate School parents wishing to participate are required to set up meeting times with teachers. Parents should receive informational letters no later than Jan. 31. Those with questions should call the primary school office at 419-468-4010 or the intermediate school office at 419-468-3676.

Middle School and High School parents interested in scheduling a meeting can do so by calling the high school office at 419-468-6500 or the middle school office at 419-468-3134.

