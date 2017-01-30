Galion beats Buckeye Central for win No. 3

NEW WASHINGTON — For the second time this season, Galion has knocked off a member of the Northern-10 Athletic Conference. On Saturday, the Tigers best Buckeye Central 69-59 to improve to 3-13. Buckeye Central falls to 7-8.

“The boys really played as a team tonight,” said Galion head coach Matt Valentine. “After having a heart to heart with the kids after losing to Buckeye Valley regarding negative attitude, I was curious as to how they would respond. I couldn’t be more proud of them as they were a completely different team tonight. They played unselfish and as a true team.”

Buckeye Central led 20-17 after one quarter. Galion rallied to take a 36-33 lead at the half. The Tigers put together a good second half, too. Outscoring the Bucks 33-26 after the intermission.

Tristan Baldy was the top scorer for Galion with 16 points. Jack McElligott put up 14. Zhamir Anderson contributed 11 and Chase Cooke had 10 points to go along with and 18 rebounds. Isaiah Alsip and Gage Lackey each chipped in seven points and Colten Skaggs rounded out the Tigers’ scoring with four points.

As a team, Galion grabbed 32 rebounds, dished out 14 assists, had nine steals and eight blocks. The Tigers committed 16 turnovers. From the interior, Galion shot 15/32 (47%) while shooting a10/17 (59%) from three-point range. The Tigers were also 9/14 (64%) from the free-throw line.

On Thursday Feb. 2, Galion will hit the road to Caledonia to meet up with the River Valley Vikings. Galion defeated River Valley at home earlier in the season for their second win. Another road trip awaits the Tigers on Saturday Feb. 4 when they travel to Plain City to meet up with the Jonathan Alder Pioneers in MOAC Red action.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]