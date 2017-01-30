Good Hope to hold preschool open house and registration

BUCYRUS — Good Hope Christian Preschool is a place where children are encouraged to develop their own unique, individual potentials and talents. Children are free to be themselves, to explore, to experience and to interact with other children and adults. Ohio Early Learning and Development Standards are taught in a Christian-based environment.

Good Hope Christian Preschool’s 2017-2018 Registration Open House will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 19 in the preschool classrooms.

The three-year-old class meets four days a week, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The four/five year-old classes meet four days a week, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The first day of class is Monday, August 28, 2017.

Enrollment forms are available at www.goodhopelutheran.com or at the Good Hope Lutheran Church Office, 129 W. Charles St., Bucyrus. For more information please call 419-562-0286.