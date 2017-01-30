Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 30

Galion Police

Jan. 27

1:32 a.m.-A domestic dispute was investigated in the 300 block of Cherry Street. Shane E. Ledbetter, 44, was arrested on a warrant.

2:20 a.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Freezeworks Place was investigated. Rachel L. Hale was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

10:35 a.m.-A report of a possible breaking and entering was investigated at Crawford Manor Apartments.

11:57 a.m.-A report of medication stolen from a mailbox in the 800 block of South Market Street was investigated.

12:34 p.m.-Donald E. Estep was issued a citation for failure to reinstate his driver’s license when the vehicle he was driving was stopped by police in the 200 block of Harding Way East.

1:29 p.m.-A citation was issued to John G. Lasorella for speeding in the North Market Street area.

1:44 p.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in the Cedargate Court area.

2:11 p.m.-A citation was issued to Nicole L. Combs for speeding on County Line Road.

2:45 p.m.-A report of a shoplifter at Dollar General was investigated.

3:47 p.m.-Alexandria G. Whitcomb, 23, Mansfield, was arrested for theft.

4:45 p.m.-A Harding Way West resident reported being harassed by someone she knows.

6:27 p.m.-Joshua Noel was arrested for possession of drugs in the 500 block of Sherman Street.

6:30 p.m.-Mary Hadden was issued a citation for driving with an expired registration in the 900 block of Charles Street.

6:40 p.m.-A resident in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue reported medication stolen.

10:46 p.m.-A possible rape was investigated in the 900 block of Rosewood Drive.

Jan. 28

2 a.m.-James M. Grogg, 61, Galion, was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence

2:17 p.m.-A West Railroad Street resident reported being threatened by someone they know.

3:36 p.m.-Brad A. Tanner, 37, Galion, was arrested for theft in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

5:18 p.m.-Debra S. Anschutz was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Railroad Street and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Jan. 29

4:10 a.m.-A domestic dispute in the 600 block of Hollywood Drive was investigated.

12:52 p.m.-A report of a suspicious man in the 800 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

3:57 p.m.-A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 200 block of South Street.

5:40 p.m.-Justin Leong was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant, issued a court date and released.

8:43 p.m.-Steven M. Hootman was arrested for assault in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Bucyrus Police

Jan. 27

10:32 a.m.- Officers checked a report of two suspicious vehicles in the Sears and Mary Street area and the people were canvassing for a church.

12:13 p.m.- Officers assisted in a civil standby in the 1500 block of East Mansfield Street.

12:30 p.m.- Income tax summons were served at the Bucyrus Police Department.

1:48 p.m.- Officers assisted in a civil standby in the 1500 block of East Mansfield Street.

3:25 p.m.- A traffic stop was made in the area of Beal and Rosedale Avenues. Shea Fisher, 26, was arrested on warrants out of Crestline and Crawford County. He was taken to Crestline and released to their officer.

3:56 p.m.- Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 1700 block of Whetstone Street.

5:03 p.m.- Officers attempted to check the welfare of a driver who appeared lost in the area of Charles Street and Sandusky Avenue. He had already left the area when officers arrived.

6:39 p.m.- Four income tax summons were served in the 300 block of East Lucas Street.

6:40 p.m.- A report of a suspicious person on Wallace Avenue was investigated.

6:47 p.m.- A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Whetstone Street was investigated.

8:11 p.m.- A warning for loud music was issued in the 1500 block of Sommer Avenue.

8:59 p.m.- Officers checked the welfare of someone walking in the area of Pinewood Apartments.

Jan. 28

1:55 a.m.- Officers checked on a reported suspicious vehicle parked at Southern Lights Shopping Center.

7:59 a.m.- A report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Aumiller park was investigated.

11:08 a.m.- A report of an assault was investigated in the 400 of East Irving Street.

11:53 a.m.- Officers assisted with a civil standby in the 500 block of Rogers Street.

12:24 p.m.- A resident in the 1500 block of Woodlawn Avenue reported their mailbox damaged overnight.

2:23 p.m.- A report of a young child walking alone on in the 400 block of Lawn Avenue was investigated. The child was located and returned to their parent.

3:10 p.m.- One income tax summons was served at the police department.

4:52 p.m.- Officers assisted with a civil standby at Bucyrus Plaza.

4:54 p.m.- Four income tax summons were served at the police department.

5:20 p.m.- A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of East Mansfield Street.

6:38 p.m.- Spencer King, 48, and Danielle King, 39, were arrested on warrants out of Crawford County and each were issued two income tax summons. They were issued dates to appear in court and released.

7:17 p.m.- A report of two abandoned bicycles in the area of Lavina and Victoria was made. The bikes were found to be secured.

8:07 p.m.- A juvenile complaint was investigated in the 200 block of East Mary Street.

8:49 p.m.- A resident in the 200 block of Gaius Street reported his dog stolen.

9:18 p.m.- Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Quaintance Road checking on an alarm.

9:58 p.m.- Officers served a city income tax summons at the police department.

