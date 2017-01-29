Crawford SWCD reorganizes, schedule ‘17 meetings

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors has reorganized for 2017. Nathan Brause is the chairperson; Zach Stuckey is the vice-chairperson; Kent Stuckey is the secretary- treasurer; Andrew Eichhorn is fiscal agent. Rose Hartschuh is a member.

Board meetings are scheduled for the second Wednesday of the month at 4:30 p.m. The meetings are at the Crawford SWCD office, 3111 Ohio 98, Bucyrus Meetings may be postponed occasionally, so it is best to call and verify that the meeting will be held on the scheduled date. Notice of postponement are also posted on the building’s lobby doors.

All board meetings are open to the public in accordance with the Ohio sunshine law. Any person interested in attending may obtain advance notice of all meetings at which any specific type of public business is to be discussed. Individuals may receive an agenda of all upcoming meetings by supplying the District with stamped, self-addressed envelopes or their e-mail address.

Minutes of all meetings of the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District will be promptly recorded and shall be open to public inspection during working hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the office. For information call 419-562-8280 ext . 3 or email [email protected]

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Andrew-Eichhorn-mug.jpg http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kent-Stuckey-mug.jpg http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Nathan-Brause-mug.jpg http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Rose-Hartschuh-mug.jpg http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Zach-Stuckey-mug.jpg