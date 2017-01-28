Galion boys swim team crowned MOAC champ; girls finish second

MARION — The swim teams for Galion were at the Marion YMCA to compete for league honors on Saturday afternoon. Throughout the day, both the boys and the girls squad swam well and were rewarded at the end of the meet with a championship and a runner-up award.

Galion’s first league champion of 2017 is the Tigers boys swim team. Galion took first overall over Marion Harding, Mount Gilead, Marion Pleasant, River Valley, Buckeye Valley, Elgin and Jonathan Alder.

The girls squad finished in second place behind Marion Pleasant but outlasted River Valley, Jonathan Alder, Elgin, Harding, Buckeye Valley, and Mount Gilead.

Check back for more on this story once final point totals and times from the meet are received.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MOAC-Champs-1.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]