Still time to register dogs without penalty fees

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County dog warden is reminding dog owners that Jan. 31 is the last day to register your dog for $16. Starting Feb. 1 a $16 penalty will be added to the fee. According to the dog warden, as of Nov. 30, 2016 the county has issued 7.892 individual licenses, 321 three-year license, 25 lifetime licenses and 16 kennel licenses. As of Jan. 24, there are 4,220 individual licenses, 149 three-year licenses, 25 lifetime licenses, and 16 kennel licenses sold.

Call the dog warden or county auditor at 419-562-493 to find out where you can get your dog licensed. The office is at 122 E. Mansfield St., Suite 304, Bucyrus OH 44822.