Galion schools’ Leader in Me’ luncheon is Tuesday

GALION — Students and staff at Galion Primary and Intermediate schools will welcome community leaders to their first Leader in Me luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 31. The event will begin at noon.

The Primary and Intermediate schools are the newest Leader in Me schools in the United States, and are hosting their leadership luncheons to show appreciation to the community and its leaders for the tremendous support for a life-changing program for staff, students and the community.

“This is an opportunity to invite community leaders to see the great things happening in our buildings as we move forward in our pursuit to build the next generation of leaders,” said Primary School Principal Cindy Voss. “This leadership luncheon is a chance to showcase the positive strides in our school environment and culture, but also, and more importantly, a chance for students to practice leadership skills such as public speaking and listening in a real situation.”

Students will serve as greeters when the guests of honor arrive at both schools. Students will sit with the guests discuss the 7 Habits and answer questions about leadership in the building. A short presentation will be given by students to introduce the guest to 7 Habits.

“This luncheon is important for students because they will feel increasing ownership of this event as we continue to plan more of them,” said Voss. “They will have opportunities to plan menus, entertainment, décor, develop guest lists and prepare talking points. Students can showcase all of their talents and skills, not just those that are typically expected to be seen in a school setting.”

Guests for this first Leader in Me luncheon will include community leaders from Galion and Crawford County. These individuals have been critical in assisting the district in getting The Leader in Me program moving forward.

“Students have been meeting to review possible questions from the guests, and they have also completed a lesson on proper table manners,” said Intermediate School Principal Alex Sharick. “Students have also learned about proper greetings, and they have been involved in creating the place mats and table decorations.”

“We want folks to see that students have the potential to lead, whether by sharing a favorite habit with genuine enthusiasm or shaking the hand of a stranger while making eye contact,” said Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “This leadership luncheon is one way of showing that all this is making a difference in the lives of our students.”

