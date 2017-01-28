Russ Kent: Tired of ugly talk; find this ugly tree

Are you sick of politics and marches and inaugurations and the media?

Well, all of the media except this one, I hope.

Even I, a guy who sees a political conspiracy and media bias around every corner, is getting a little tired if people crabbing and whining and be negative all the time.

I spend too much time on Facebook — for work and for fun — which means I am seeing too many posts from too many irrirated people calling too many people a lot of names I cannot print in a newspaper.

I’m ready for a little fun.

Plus, I couldn’t think of anything to write about.

So here we go. I hope this will be fun.

There is a photo that accompanies this column of what could be the ugliest thing in Galion.

No, not the guy in the sweater, the other photo. The tree.

I’ve driven past that tree for months.

It’s ugliness is striking.

It’s unattractive from a far. Up close it’s atrocious.

I took several pictures of it’s genuine ugliness. But most of them included some type of landmark in the background that gives away it’s location.

Tell me where I found that tree.

That’s the fun I’m hoping to have. Actually, I’m hoping readers will have the fun.

I had already had a good time walking around in the wind and frozen precipitation Wednesday afternoon taking more than a dozen pictures trying to glorify this tree’s ugliness.

So, please someone tell me where I had to go to find and photograph this rotten excuse for a tree?

It is in a very public place. It is not hidden by a lot of other trees.

But it is truly hideous.

If you are a connoisseur of things ugly, you may already have noticed it.

So tell me where it is

Anyway can win my game … print readers, App readers, galioninquirer.com readers, Facebook readers. But the only way to win is to email [email protected] with the answer. The first correct reply wins … something

I haven’t figure that out yet. But I will.

This contest is more for bragging rights.

And it’s something I’d like to continue. At least for a little while.

At a previous place of employment, the newspaper held a contest each year in which a photographer went around town and took close-up photos of unique design elements, plants, landmarks, innocuous signs, etc.

I think there were about 20 mystery photos. Readers had to figure out what the photos were. All of them.

Here, it will be just one photo per contest.

I would like to do something like this at least monthly, perhaps weekly.

I plan to go out and take a photo of something that I will want readers to try and identify.

I won’t get carried away. I don’t want to get too dirty or injured taking photos.

I’m not going to crawl under bridges or into sewer pipes or up really ugly trees to take my photos.

The items or things I photoraph will be easily visible.

In fact, they will be photos of something dozens, if not hundreds of people walk or drive by daily.

Let’s call it the Galion version of Pokemon.

But you won’t need a smartphone to play my game.

Which means you hopefully won’t walk into others as you hunt, or walk out into the street in front of a car, or well, anything like that.

So that’s what I’m trying to do.

I’m tired of everyone fighting with each other on social media.

I’m tired of co-workers talking about everyone on social media fighting with each other.

John Coffee in the “Green Mile” said it best: “Mostly I’m just tired of people being ugly to each other.”

And until the rest of the world figures out that I’m right and everyone else is wrong, I have a feeling that this ugliness is not going to go away. (Yes, I’m kidding …. sort of.)

Which brings me back to that ugly tree in the photograph. Just tell me where it is. And the first person to email me at [email protected] will win a prize (not a wonderful, exciting "Price is Right" prize, but something I can afford to give you without too much difficulty).

It’s a community participation event where no one has to call anyone everything. In fact, you don’t have to chat or associate with everyone.

That’s all there is too it.

Find this disgusting tree, send an email to [email protected] and tell me about it.

