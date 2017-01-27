Urban Industries promotes Ned Rieke to president, CEO.

GALION — Ned Rieke, current Vice President of Operations at the Galion-headquartered company was recently installed as President and CEO by the Board of Directors. He has been the acting president for the better part of the previous two years. He is taking over for his father who is pursuing other interests.

As VP of Operations, he oversaw the day-to-day operations and was instrumental in guiding Urban through a transitioning economy. He was influential in securing national accreditation on the company’s major product lines. As customer focus changed, he led the way in adapting to the changes and spearheading new challenges. His youthful vigor helps energize and inspire those around him.

Ned has been with Urban since March of 2001, starting out as a sales associate on the road. Through hard work, perseverance, and experience, he rose through the ranks to his current position. He is assisted by his top management and production personnel that have been with company for over 30 years.

Urban Industries specializes in structural aluminum panel manufacturing and other custom panel laminating, bulk bag manufacturing and distribution, and other roll formed metal products in the home improvement sector. For more information, call 419-468-3578.

