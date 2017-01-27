Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 27

Galion Police

Jan. 26

12:03 a.m.-Officers conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of East Charles Street.

12:16 a.m.-Joseph S. Zacharzuk was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and failure to control in the 400 block of Sherman Street.

12:48 a.m.-A hit-skip accident was investigated in the 400 block of Sherman Street.

2:52 p.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle in the East Payne Avenue area was investigated.

6:07 p.m.-A North Columbus Street resident reported receiving threatening messages from someone she knows.

6:14 p.m.-A disturbance was investigated in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

7:56 p.m.-A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Harding Way West was investigated.

8:57 p.m.-A cell phone was reported stolen from the 500 block of Gill Avenue.

Bucyrus Police

Jan. 26

9:47 a.m.- Officers conducted a welfare check of a man in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

10:58 a.m.- Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

11:13 a.m.- A report of larceny of diesel fuel from a truck was taken in the 1500 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

1:16 p.m.- A disturbance was investigated in the 900 block of West Perry Street.

2:21 p.m.- Officers served a search warrant at 130 North Highland Avenue and arrested Damieon Miller for felony warrants out of Franklin and Logan counties. He is being detained at the Crawford County Justice Center awaiting extradition.

3:10 p.m.- Zacharri Owens, 42, was arrested in the 200 block of East Mary Street on charges of theft. He was issued a court date to appear and released.

3:28 p.m.- A syringe found in the area of Woodlawn and Sheckler Avenues was disposed of.

4:21 p.m.- A report of children trespassing at Bucyrus Railcar Repair was investigated. Children were not located on the property.

4:53 p.m.- A report of a possible child abuse was made and investigated.

6:49 p.m.- A report of a counterfeit bill being passed was taken.

8:05 p.m.- Four income tax summons were served in the 200 block of Hayes Av.

9:24 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Heritage Circle.

Jan. 27

12:12 a.m.- Officers investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at Aumiller Park.

3:13 a.m.- Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the Liberty and Spring Street area and it was determined to be dumpster lids closing.

6:14 a.m.- A two car collision was investigated at Speedway.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_k13136421-13.jpg