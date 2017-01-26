Galion man going to prison on drug, theft charges

BUCYRUS — A Galion man has been sentenced to 42 months in prison on several drug-related charges in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Abendigo J. Kindler, 30, 838 Crew Ave., was indicted in November on three possession of drug charges and was later charged with one fourth-degree felony charge of theft.

In court, Kindler pleaded guilty to two count of possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, and to a bill of information on the theft charge.

Judge Sean Leuthold sentenced Kindler to two one-year sentences on each of the drug charges and 18 months in prison on the theft charge. The sentences are to be served consecutively, for a total of 42 months in prison.

Leuthold also ordered Kindler to pay $15,175.38 in restitution to the victim in the theft case and a $1,250 fine for the two drug charges.

In other court news, Aaron Buchanan, 39, Bucyrus, pleaded guilty to one count of safe-cracking and two counts of drug trafficking, fourth-degree felonies, and one count of drug trafficking, a fifth-degree felony.

Buchanan was sentenced to one-year sentences on the drug charges and six months in prison on the safe-cracking charge. Since the sentences are set to run concurrently, Buchanan will be required to serve one year in prison.

Abendigo Kindler http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_abendigo_kindler.jpgAbendigo Kindler Aaron Buchanan http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_buchanan_aaron.jpgAaron Buchanan