Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 26

Galion Police

Jan. 25

10:06 a.m.-A welfare check was conducted on a resident in the 700 block of Cherry Street. The resident was not located.

10:18 a.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 500 block of Grand Street.

11:07 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the Heise Park area was investigated.

12:56 p.m.-A resident reported being harassed by a man she knows in the Public Square area.

7:09 p.m.-Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the Cedargate Apartments area.

7:20 p.m.-Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the Sherman Street area.

7:29 p.m.-Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the Pierce Street area.

8:08 p.m.-A report of a person driving off without paying for gasoline at Circle K-Marathon was investigated.

9:34 p.m.-A report of a man stealing beer from Moto Mart was investigated.

10:02 p.m.-Officers assisted the Ashland Police Department in the 1100 block of Fairview Avenue.

Bucyrus Police

Jan. 25

7:24 a.m.-A resident in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue reported his windshield broken overnight.

8:18 a.m.-Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in locating a woman in the 1200 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

2:07 p.m.-Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 300 block of Emerson Street.

2:08 p.m.-Officers checked on a report of an intoxicated male walking on East Beal Avenue.

5:47 p.m.-A resident in the 1200 block of Monnett Street reported items stolen from his vehicle while parked at his residence today.

8:45 p.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

11:26 p.m.-A report of a larceny in the 200 block of East Oakwood Avenue was investigated. It was found to be a civil issue.

Jan. 26

12:08 a.m.-A report of an odor of marijuana at Bucyrus Plaza was investigated.

12:36 a.m.-Officers assisted with a renegade bovine at Producers Stockyards.

1:37 a.m.-Report of a suspicious vehicle in the Water Street area was investigated.

5:27 a.m.-Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance at Bucyrus Plaza.

