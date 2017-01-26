Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 26

Galion Police
Jan. 25
10:06 a.m.-A welfare check was conducted on a resident in the 700 block of Cherry Street. The resident was not located.
10:18 a.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 500 block of Grand Street.
11:07 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the Heise Park area was investigated.
12:56 p.m.-A resident reported being harassed by a man she knows in the Public Square area.
7:09 p.m.-Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the Cedargate Apartments area.
7:20 p.m.-Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the Sherman Street area.
7:29 p.m.-Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the Pierce Street area.
8:08 p.m.-A report of a person driving off without paying for gasoline at Circle K-Marathon was investigated.
9:34 p.m.-A report of a man stealing beer from Moto Mart was investigated.
10:02 p.m.-Officers assisted the Ashland Police Department in the 1100 block of Fairview Avenue.
Bucyrus Police
Jan. 25
7:24 a.m.-A resident in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue reported his windshield broken overnight.
8:18 a.m.-Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in locating a woman in the 1200 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
2:07 p.m.-Officers attempted to serve a warrant in the 300 block of Emerson Street.
2:08 p.m.-Officers checked on a report of an intoxicated male walking on East Beal Avenue.
5:47 p.m.-A resident in the 1200 block of Monnett Street reported items stolen from his vehicle while parked at his residence today.
8:45 p.m.-Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
11:26 p.m.-A report of a larceny in the 200 block of East Oakwood Avenue was investigated. It was found to be a civil issue.
Jan. 26
12:08 a.m.-A report of an odor of marijuana at Bucyrus Plaza was investigated.
12:36 a.m.-Officers assisted with a renegade bovine at Producers Stockyards.
1:37 a.m.-Report of a suspicious vehicle in the Water Street area was investigated.
5:27 a.m.-Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance at Bucyrus Plaza.