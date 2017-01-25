Crawford County Municipal Court convictions-Jan. 25

Aaron D. Snyder, 22, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fined $463, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 70 suspended.

Nathan T. Lewis, 21, Crestline, disorderly conduct, fined $325, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended.

Steven K. Hildebrand, 26, Galion, assault, fined $150, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended; falsification, fined $399, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended.

Jessica K. Short, 30, Galion, disorderly conduct, fined $240, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended.

Tabatha A. Roberts, 36, Cardington, dangerous drugs, fined $200, sentenced to 90 days in jail with all suspended; driving under suspension, fined $240.

Chase L. Jarvis, 25, Galion, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $835, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year.

Regina L. Stake, 44, Galion, driving under suspension, fined $524, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 117 suspended.

Aaron D. Patterson, 36, Galion, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $595, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Tristan A. Woods, 19, Shelby, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, fined $255.

Stacy L. Fair, 33, Crestline, theft, fined $340, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all suspended.

Kimberly S. King, 48, Bucyrus, domestic violence, fined $489, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 175 suspended.

Richard E. Millington, 64, Bucyrus, domestic violence, fined $730, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 175 suspended; assault, fined $250, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 175 suspended.

Stephanie L. Schiefer, 28, Bucyrus, assured clear distance ahead, fined $155.

Amy E. Brown, 48, Minnesota, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $500, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 54 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Tristan R. Ewing, 29, Dennison, driving under suspension, fined $413.

Martin A. Wyeth, 43, Bucyrus, open container, fined $188.

Kathleen A. Hohman, 51, New Washington, criminal trespass, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all suspended; obstruction of official business, fined $312, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 86 suspended.

Ashlee N. Weekley, 26, Galion, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $756, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended, driver’s license suspended for six months.

Stephen J. Moneysmith, 39, Crestline, operating a vehicle under the influence, fined $1,144, sentenced to 65 days in jail with 225 suspended, driver’s license suspended for two years.

TaShawn M. Jones, 21, Bucyrus, loud music, fined $180.

Nicholas Horn, 31, Marion, possession of marijuana, fined $180.

Sherry L. Stevens, 53, Galion, open container, fined $180.

Kimberly S. Spears, 29, Bucyrus, driving under suspension, fined $225 with all suspended, sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Brittany N. Black, 21, Chatfield, driving under suspension, fined $180.

Jason B. Stout, 28, Bucyrus, driving under suspension, fined $180.

Michael A. Price, 22, possession of marijuana, fined $233.

Jeffrey M. Cramer, 20, Bucyrus, fictitious, fined $190; driving under suspension, fined $25.

