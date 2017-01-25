Mary Curran celebrates 101st birthday

GALION — At 101-years-old, Mary (Siclair) Curran knows the secrets to a long and happy life.

“I love people. All people are beautiful, even the jerks. God didn’t make junk,” said Curran as she sat in the lobby area of her home, Magnolia Terrace.

Curran celebrated her birthday Tuesday.

“I was born in 1916,” said Curran, who was the second of six children.

Curran said her mother died when she was 14-years-old.

“I raised my siblings after our mother died. It was hard to do,” said Curran whose siblings include older brother, Nick, and younger siblings Sam, Tony, Carl and Clara.

Curran, who has Italian heritage on her dad’s side of the family, has visited both Italy and England and lived throughout the United States with her husband, Dick, who worked for the railroad.

“That is how we met. My friends and I always hung out at the depot and he came in on one of the trains,” said Curran of the Big Four Depot. “My friends and I had so much fun back then, and we did not get into trouble.”

Curran’s son, Jim, lives in Dayton and has three children and one grandchild.

Miriam Heydinger became friends with Curran through their church, St. Joseph’s, in Galion.

“Mary is the absolute sweetest person in this world. She has such a great attitude,” Heydinger said.

Curran said since she was a little girl, she was always impressed with smiles.

“I have always noticed peoples’ smiles so I have always tried to smile as much as possible,” said Curran.

Curran’s neighbor of 40 years, Byrdell Kempf, said Curran is a good friend.

“She is so nice to everyone,” Kempf said.

Curran said she loves to cook but always had a passion for dancing.

“I love to dance. I could have danced standing on my head,” said Curran with a smile.

Birthday cards for Curran can be sent to her in care of Magnolia Terrace, 1110 N. Market St., Galion.

Mary Curran celebrated her 101st birthday on Tuesday. Cards can be sent to her in care of Magnolia Terrace, 1110 N. Market St., Galion. (Kimberly Gasuras | Galion Inquirer) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mary-Curran.jpgMary Curran celebrated her 101st birthday on Tuesday. Cards can be sent to her in care of Magnolia Terrace, 1110 N. Market St., Galion. (Kimberly Gasuras | Galion Inquirer)

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]