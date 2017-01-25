Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan.25

Galion Police

Jan. 24

3:01 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of Hensley Avenue was investigated.

8:22 a.m.-A disorderly report was taken for an incident at the bus stop at Wilson and Market Streets.

5:14 p.m.-A report of a suspicious person on Clymer Avenue was investigated.

7:29 p.m.-A non-injury accident involving a semi-trailer truck that hit a sign at Keep It Classy Carwash, 812 Portland Way North.

Bucyrus Police

Jan. 24

7:42 a.m.- A report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 900 block of West Perry Street was investigated.

8:06 a.m.- Officers investigated a report of a trespassing at a property in the 900 block of East Mansfield Street.

8:48 a.m.- A report of an identity theft in the 700 block of Wilbur Street is being investigated.

9:21 a.m.- Officers assisted Galion Police in attempting to locate a man in the 1600 block of Marion Road.

2:42 p.m.- A resident in the 800 block of South Poplar Street reported her yard damaged after someone drove through it.

6:04 p.m.- A disturbance at Woodbine Apartments was investigated.

6:28 p.m.- Officers checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of Hopley Avenue.

6:31 p.m.- A minor accident in the 1100 block of Robinhood Drive was investigated.

6:57 p.m.- A Bucyrus bus driver reported a violation of his bus signals today in the area of Plymouth and Lane Streets.

9:03 p.m.- A report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Perry Street was investigated.

9:21 p.m.- Officers attempted to check the welfare of a resident in the 1500 block of East Mansfield Street.

Jan. 25

12:10 a.m.- A citizen reported his wallet missing and possibly stolen while at Circle K. The wallet was located in his vehicle.

