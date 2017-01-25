‘Interim’ no longer part of Nikki Ward’s job title

GALION — After months of working as the city’s interim safety service director, Nicole “Nikki” Ward has been hired as the permanent replacement for the position held by the late John Swain.

“Nicole has been doing the job for several months and is now confident in her ability to do the job and do it well. It was the right choice to keep her in the position,” said Mayor Tom O’Leary after Tuesday’s Galion City Council meeting.

Council passed several pieces of legislation including an ordinance that will allow Ward to start the bidding process for a restroom facility project at South Park.

“This is something that we have needed for a long time and will help in improving our park system,” said council member Tom Fellner.

The project is set to cost around $96,000, which includes grant funding in the amount of $66,000 from Nature Works. The issue was passed as an emergency to expedite the process.

Another ordinance to facilitate funding for a proposed walking and bicycle path near the new Tim Horton’s restaurant was also passed as an emergency. It will allow for the city to apply for the Clean Ohio grant. Two resolutions were also passed as emergencies that will be used for the bike path easement and a sewer line easement in the same area.

Appropriations and a then and now certificate for bills from last year that came in this month were also approved as emergencies, as was an ordinance to allow the city to apply for a grant for the renovation project as the Big Four Depot.

Ordinances regarding the rent of farmland on the airport property and adoption of a financial policy manual were held to first readings by council.

An ordinance for the new lease contract for the South Street Commerce Center was also held to a first-reading.

“We need to make some changes which can be completed by the time you meet again,” law director Tom Palmer told council members.

The next council meeting is at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Galion Municipal Building.

By Kimberly Gasuras [email protected]