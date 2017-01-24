‘Love in Boom’ is next Brush and Pallette art show theme

GALION — The Brush and Palette Art Gallery is inviting area artists to exhibit artwork in their upcoming special show, “Love in Bloom.”

“Love in Bloom” will be featured at the gallery, 114 rear Harding Way West, Feb, 5 through Feb. 25. Entries will be received Thursday, Feb 2. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Artworks must be “family friendly” and depict the artist’s interpretation of the theme/title of the show.

Artwork may be two or three dimensional and ready to be hung on the wall or sit on a table or pedestal. Free standing works are also acceptable.

Visit our Facebook page to view all of the guidelines for the show or pick up a show guidelines sheet at the gallery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5965 for more information.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_gallery-8302-954-paint_brush_palette_colors.jpg