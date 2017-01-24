Galion and Bucyrus Police reports-Jan. 24

Galion Police

Jan. 23

8:02 a.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated in the 700 block of Portland Way North.

10:26 a.m.-A report of a breaking and entering of a residence in the 300 block of North Market Street was investigated. A paint sprayer was reported stolen.

10:59 a.m.-A report of a breaking and entering of a residence in the 500 block of Harding Way East was investigated. A cell phone was reported stolen.

3:09 p.m.-A fight between juveniles was investigated in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue.

6:57 p.m.-Michael Mecurio was issued a citation for fictitious plates in the Edward Street area.

11:33 p.m.-A report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Harding Way East was investigated. Beatrice Forrest was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Bucyrus Police

Jan. 23

11:57 a.m.- A report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 1000 block of Wingert Street was investigated.

1:04 p.m.- An income tax summons was served at the police department.

2:08 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a suspicious male at Walmart.

2:45 p.m.- A loud music complaint from the 1100 block of Hopley Avenue was investigated.

2:49 p.m.- Two income tax summons were issued at the police department.

3:17 p.m.- A three-vehicle accident in the 100 block of South Sandusky Avenue was investigated.

4:26 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served at the police department.

4:56 p.m.- One income tax summons was served at the police department.

6:00 p.m.- A report of an open building was investigated in the 1200 block of Teddy Avenue. The building was secure when officers arrived.

8:41 p.m.- A resident at Woodbine Apartments reported someone stealing items from his apartment.

9:41 p.m.- Officers spoke to a suspicious person running through the area of Center and Roger Street. Everything was found to be fine.

9:44 p.m.- Shannon Byrum, 44 was arrested on charges of domestic violence from an earlier report. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

10:09 p.m.- Officers spoke with a resident in the 1000 block of Hopley Avenue about his unruly son.

Jan. 24

12:00 a.m.- Officers assisted a Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy on East Mansfield Street.

12:29 a.m.- A female spoke to an officer on station about being harassed by a person she knows.

4:02 a.m.- Jimmy R. Steele, 44, was arrested for domestic violence. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for a court appearance.

