Bucyrus and Galion Police reports-Jan. 23

Galion Police

Jan. 19

1:15 a.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of Portland Way North was investigated.

6:39 a.m.-A report of a breaking and entering at Goodwill, 753 Carter Drive, was investigated.

6:31 p.m.-A report of a breaking and entering in the 500 block of North Union Street was investigated.

6:45 p.m.-A non-injury accident in the 700 block of Harding Way West was investigated and Jessica Hamilton was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.

9:08 p.m.-A report of a fight in the 100 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

Jan. 20

9:47 a.m.-A report of a breaking and entering at All Quality Auto Parts is under investigation.

12:37 p.m.-A non-injury accident was investigated on Edward Street. Mohsen M. Ressallat was issued a citation for starting and backing of a vehicle.

8:17 p.m.-A bag of marijuana that fell out of a customer’s pocket was picked up by officer from Geyer’s.

8:26 p.m.-An accident in the 100 block of Portland Way North was investigated.

10:55 p.m.-A report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of Portland Way North was investigated.

Jan. 21

9:12 a.m.-A domestic dispute in the 200 block of Orange Street was investigated.

10:49 a.m.-Bradley W. Dennany, 20, Galion, was issued a citation for possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and speeding on Edward Street.

6:10 p.m.-A report of a disturbance at the TNT Bar was investigated.

6:52 p.m.-A report of two females and a male creating a disturbance at McDonald’s was investigated.

9:40 p.m.-Tobacco products were confiscated from a male juvenile in the 300 block of South Market Street.

10:57 p.m.-A report of a fight in the 600 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

11:36 p.m.-Christian E. Alfrey was issued a citation for driving under suspension in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

Jan. 22

12:16 a.m.-A report of an unruly female in the 900 block of Charles Street was investigated.

9:55 a.m.-A report of cable lines down in the 200 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

11:38 a.m.-A domestic dispute in the 1500 block of Tracshel Place was investigated.

11:59 a.m.-A water line leak on Edward Street was investigated and city crews were called in to make repairs.

3:16 p.m.-A custody dispute was investigated in the 200 block of North Liberty Street.

Bucyrus Police

Jan. 19

9:45 a.m.- Leeann Dalton, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant in the 500 block of South Sandusky Avenue. She was released pending a court appearance.

3:24 p.m.- Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 900 block of Marion Road.

5:00 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served in the 200 block of Wayne Avenue.

5:18 p.m.- Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Dudley Street.

5:36 p.m.- A report of a possible breaking and entering in the 200 block of West Mansfield Street was unfounded.

5:45 p.m.- Seth Horsley, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of Park Avenue on a Seneca County warrant after officers were called to the area for a traffic complaint. Horsley was taken to Crawford County Justice Center to await extradition.

7:18 p.m.- A report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated in the 300 block of Osman Street.

8:36 p.m.- Officers responded to a disturbance and Richard Jackson, 46 was arrested in the 100 block of West Mansfield Street on charges of disorderly conduct by intoxication. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held until sober.

9:50 p.m.- Officers attempted to serve income tax summons in the 100 block of Emerson Street.

9:55 p.m.- One income tax summons was served in the 200 block of Dudley Street.

10:21 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served in the 300 block of West Galen Street.

Jan. 20

7:41 a.m.- Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 1000 block of Tiffin Street regarding a structure fire.

8:28 a.m.- Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance in the 1700 block of Whetstone Street.

12:18 p.m.- An income tax summons was served at the police department.

1:25 p.m.- Officers checked on a report of a vehicle obstructing the roadway in the 600 block of Hopley Avenue the vehicle had left the area.

4:02 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of people walking along the railroad tracks near Charlotte Street.

5:51 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served at the police department.

7:36 p.m.- A suspicious vehicle was investigated at Aumiller Park.

8:31 p.m.- A 15-year-old Bucyrus boy was reported missing by his father. He was later located and returned home.

8:33 p.m.- A disturbance was investigated in the 900 block of Hopley Avenue. The parties involved had left the area and one party is making an assault complaint.

10:53 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a fight in the 500 block of South Spring Street.

Jan. 21

12:07 a.m.- A disturbance in the 100 block of West Mansfield Street was investigated.

1:21 a.m.- Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Stetzer Road South.

2:02 a.m.- A disturbance in the area of South Poplar Street was investigated.

2:31 a.m.- A suspicious vehicle was investigated in the 200 block of North Sandusky Avenue.

10:37 a.m.- The owner of an East Irving Street property reported a break in.

1:56 p.m.- Officers checked on a reported suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of South Stetzer Road.

3:17 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served at the police department.

3:38 p.m.- Dimitri Miles, 25, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant in the 100 block of North Sandusky Avenue. He was issued a court date to appear and released.

3:52 p.m.- Two income tax summons were served at the police department.

4:55 p.m.- A domestic dispute was reported at the police department.

4:58 p.m.- One income tax summons was served at the police department.

5:09 p.m.- A report of juveniles trespassing on the railroad tracks in the area of Jones Street and Woodlawn Avenue was investigated.

8:14 p.m.- One income tax summons was served in the 200 block of East Mary Street.

10:05 p.m.- One income tax summons was served at the police department.

11:34 p.m.- Officers assisted the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office in the 1000 block of Maple Street locating a subject.

11:48 p.m.- A report of a possibly intoxicated female in a vehicle in City Lot #3 was investigated.

Jan. 22

12:48 a.m.- Officers conducted a welfare check at Bucyrus Plaza.

1:32 a.m.- Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 200 block of East Perry Street at the scene of a fire.

1:50 a.m.- A report of a fight behind the Horseshoe Bar was dispersed.

3:17 a.m.- Officers responded to a domestic issue in the 200 block of East Irving Street.

9:01 a.m.- Officers assisted Life Support Team Ambulance in the 500 block of South Poplar Street.

12:08 p.m.- A landlord-tenant dispute in the 200 block of Blicke Street was investigated.

5:05 p.m.- Officers checked the area of Woodlawn and Highland Avenues for a report of a water valve leaking.

5:20 p.m.- A disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of East Mansfield Street.

5:29 p.m.- Three income tax summons were served at the police department.

5:35 p.m.- Shannon Michener, 40, was arrested in the area of Whetstone Street and Beal Avenue on a Crawford County warrant. He was issued a court date to appear and released.

6:17 p.m.- Officers assisted a person experiencing mental problems.

6:47 p.m.- A Beverly Drive resident reported noise around their house.

9:05 p.m.- Officers served a city income tax summons.

9:05 p.m.- Timothy Rettig, 42, was arrested on a warrant out of Crawford County. He was issued a date to appear in court and released.

9:26 p.m.- A larceny in the 200 block of Wayne Avenue is under investigation.

